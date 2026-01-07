Happy Hump Day, all! We’re one day closer to Friday, venturing deeper into the second half of the lunar cycle.

Right now, the moon is in the waning gibbous phase with 78% illumination from the sun. This week-long phase occurs when the Earth-facing side of the moon loses more light by the day, appearing smaller and less bright.

Videos by VICE

Wondering how tonight’s moon will impact you? Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Tonight’s Moon Phase: January 7, 2026

Tonight’s moon phase is the waning gibbous moon in Virgo, an analytical, ambitious sign.

According to Moongiant, “On January 7, the moon is 19.35 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last new moon. It takes 29.53 days for the moon to orbit the Earth and go through the lunar cycle of all eight moon phases.”

What Is the Waning Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waning gibbous moon is the sixth of eight phases of the lunar cycle. Occurring just after the full moon, it unfolds over seven days, until the last quarter moon at 50% illumination from the sun.

According to NASA, “As the moon begins its journey back toward the sun, the opposite side of the moon now reflects the moon’s light. The lighted side appears to shrink, but the moon’s orbit is simply carrying it out of view from our perspective. The moon rises later and later each night.

Waning Gibbous Moon in Virgo

Today’s waning gibbous moon occurs in the earth sign of Virgo, a practical, detail-oriented sign.

According to Astroseek, when the moon enters Virgo, “Your feeling of safety is now related to order and clarity, even in emotions. You may have the need to organize everything chaotic and disorganized. Try being more tolerant and accepting imperfections of life. It is better to trust life and let it run its own way; not everything must be according to our expectations.”

Waning Gibbous Moon Symbolism

The waning gibbous moon marks a time for release. Occurring just after the full moon, the waning gibbous symbolizes the importance of letting go and trusting in God, the universe, or any higher power you might believe in. During this period, it’s important not to force anything and rather allow situations to play out naturally. You’ve already invested the work. Now, it’s time to step back, relax, and reflect.