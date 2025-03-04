‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 Remastered’ Hits Game Pass Day One, Brings ‘Doom’ Into the Mix

This may have been the world’s worst kept secret. With Tyshawn Jones spilling the beans in February, it was only a matter of time before we learned about Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4. Now, we’ve got an official reveal trailer, our platforms, and even a release date. But I think the best part of this whole deal is the fact that it’s dropping on Game Pass on day one. Thats right; it’s almost time to get our aching bones back onto these boards, baby.

Screenshot: Microsoft

‘Tony Hawk’ Flies High Again on July 11, 2025, and I Can’t Wait To Drop In

It looks like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4 is going to be a much larger event than even the original remaster was. Built from the ground up, this is more of a remake than a full on remaster. New tracks, new music, new skaters, all meshed together with everything that made the original games great. Now that’s something that I can get behind. Plus, getting to skate together with up to 8 players total sounds like unbridled chaos that I can’t wait to unleash.

Videos by VICE

There is plenty to look forward to here, especially if this Xbox Wire blog post has anything to say about it. From what it looks like, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3+4 is going to be a massive improvement to the game. Plus, it confirms that the original soundtrack is here to stay. Hear that? That’s a sigh of relief from thousands of Ska-hungry players around the world.

Play video Video via ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ on YouTube Video via ‘Tony Hawk Pro Skater’ on YouTube

There are a few weird things, though. Locking skaters behind a Digital Deluxe edition is one thing. That’s something we’ve, unfortunately, gotten used to over the years. But putting specific songs behind the paywall doesn’t exactly sound great. I’m hoping that there’s a quick and easy Upgrade path for Game Pass, like what Microsoft has done for Avowed and Starfield in the past.

If I have to guess, it’ll be something DOOM related for the Bonus Soundtracks, but we’ll just need to wait and see. If Sublime is locked behind a paywall? We riot.