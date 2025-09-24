Need a Thin Case for Your Thin iPhone Air? Try This.

That iPhone Air you bought? Yeah, that barely there smartphone that measures a crazy-thin 5.64 mm in width and weighs in at 5.82 oz. There’s no point in spending $1,000 (at least; that’s the starting price) on such a thin, lightweight phone if you’re going to swaddle it in a typical case.

Most cases add quite a bit of chunk to the iPhone Air. The Scarf, which Totallee calls the world’s thinnest case, measures just .02″ (.508 mm) thick. It’s not just for protecting the iPhone Air against scratches. Totallee says it’s tested to protect a phone from a three-foot drop test.

Videos by VICE

All without turning your iPhone Air into a brick.

the case for a thin case

Three feet isn’t a ton of protection. Totallee doesn’t claim that the wafer-thin The Scarf is a suit of armor for your phone. There’s a raised lip around the camera bump for a bit of lens protection, but it’s on the lighter side when it comes to protection.

It should survive a drop from a typical hand height when you’re carrying or tapping away on your phone, although I wouldn’t tell you to take it climbing or expect it to survive your drunken shenanigans.

Adding only 1.16 mm to the 5.64 thickness of the iPhone Air still makes the combined device thinner than an uncased iPhone 17’s 7.95mm thickness. The Scarf also adds very little weight, only 0.2 oz.

That makes the iPhone Air, wearing The Scarf, tip the scale at 6.02 oz., still lighter than that uncased iPhone 17’s 6.24 oz.

For $39, you can get The Scarf in a version that comes in a MagSafe finish that won’t mar if you use Apple’s wireless MagSafe charging, but as of right now they’re sold out. You can still order the regular The Scarf for $35 in clear, frosted clear, frosted black, navy blue, green, or red.