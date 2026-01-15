Travis and Jason Kelce React to ‘Deceitful’ Mom Donna on ‘The Traitors’

Travis and Jason Kelce are speaking out about their mom Donna Kelce’s performance on Season 4 of The Traitors. Donna, 73, is the oldest cast member this season but she didn’t let her age keep her from playing the game.

Donna was eliminated during the third episode after it was revealed that she was the Secret Traitor. It’s a new twist this season where an additional person helps the Traitors by selecting a group of people to banish from the castle. The traitors — Love Island USA’s Rob Rausch, and The Real Housewives’ Lisa Rinna and Candiace Dillard Bassett —must then choose from that list.

How Jason and Travis Kelce Felt About Mama Kelce on The Traitors

“I thought she did fantastic,” said Jason on their podcast, New Heights. “Like, I know she was eliminated, but I think it’s really hard to go into those shows as, like, an outsider that you become, like, an easy target to try and maneuver in that show.”

The retired NFL star added she was way more “deceitful and devious” than he expected her to be. “I loved watching her in it. She was way more deceitful and devious than I thought Mom could ever be, which was surprising.”

Travis noted she “stood her ground” at the round table and sung his own praises for her performance. “I was so proud of her, man,” said Travis. “She looked like she was having a blast enjoying it all. It was just so cool to see her in this moment.”

“This has been a dream come true,” Donna said after her elimination in Episode 3. “These are happy tears that I get to do this at this point in my life. It’s just the joy of being in the game.”

New episodes of The Traitors release Thursdays only on Peacock.