Travis Scott’s Set At The VMAs Wasn’t Long Enough

Travis Scott started the week on top of a testy race to the top of the Billboard charts with Nicki Minaj. Last night he followed that up with a high energy performance at the 2018 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall. The Houston native’s set began in front of trippy hologram background as he performed “STARGAZING” before going into a medley of “STOP TRYING TO BE GOD” and “SICKO MODE.” The set was criminally short, especially considering how many performance-ready songs are featured on ASTROWORLD. Why wasn’t Stevie Wonder posted up playing the harmonica? Why didn’t Drake come out for “Sicko Mode’? Why didn’t Don Tolliver come out to yodel to “Can’t Say”??? But surprisingly, before any else who took the stage at the awards last night, Travis ended his set by sending love to the late Aretha Franklin. Watch the performance above.