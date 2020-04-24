The Party People Trapped at a Music Festival Because of Coronavirus

On the 15th of March, the Tribal Gathering Festival in Panama was placed under quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are still around 40 people trapped onsite, in a jungle by a beach. Not too long ago the festival looked like paradise on Earth. Right now, it’s anything but.

On the 21st of April Panama’s flight ban was extended to the 22nd of May, meaning the festival-goers will be stranded for at least another month. With Coachella, Glastonbury, Primavera and every other festival under the sun postponed, Tribal Gathering is now the last festival on Earth.

Will those left on the beach make the best of their situation, or will it turn into something more akin to Lord of the Flies, Fyre Festival or The Beach? Here’s what happens when a music festival in the middle of a jungle gets put on lockdown.