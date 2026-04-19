Trick Williams Wins Championship in His WWE WrestleMania Debut

Night two of WrestleMania 42 has been all about solidifying the up and comers that will take WWE into the future. First, Oba Femi, and now Trick Williams.

Williams challenged U.S. Champion Sami Zayn for the championship, and as he made his way to the ring for his first-ever WrestleMania, he looked like a champion already. Accompanied by Lil Yachty—a known WWE fan—Williams was ready for his crowning moment.

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How Trick Williams Beat Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42

The online discontent for Zayn has trickled over to the television product. At WrestleMania, fans were booing him out of Allegiant Stadium, ready for a fresh face to take over. In the opening minutes the champion has the upper hand, getting in an early Blue Thunder Bomb and Brainbuster onto the ring apron. It certainly rocked Williams who was nearly counted out. Lil Yachty got revenge on Zayn who attacked him earlier in the match, helping Williams score the victory with a Trick Kick.

“I’m hungry,” Williams told Fox News Digital of his WrestleMania debut. “I haven’t been here before. Sami’s done this for a very, very long time. He still has things he wants to accomplish. But look, I’m hungrier than ever. I’ve fought my way to get into this position.

“They’re saying, ‘Oh, this is a five-year thing for Trick, he ain’t that experienced.’ No, this is a 31-year thing. I’ve been training my whole life for this moment right here, for everybody to see on Sunday night. He doesn’t want it the way I want it. Everybody’s gonna see that.”

Where Zayn goes from here is uncertain, but he’s always been respected and beloved by the fans, managing to reinvent himself time after time. In 2025, Zayn told Fightful that he seems himself remaining with WWE for the “foreseeable future.”

Stay tuned to VICE for news on WrestleMania 42.