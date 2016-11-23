Trump Transition Team Lies About Elton John Performing at Inauguration

During an interview with BBC HARDtalk on Tuesday night, Trump transition team member, Anthony Scaramucci claimed to be a gay rights activist and mentioned that Elton John would be performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration of January 20. Reps for Elton John have confirmed that Scaramucci’s claim was a lie and that he will not be performing on January 20. John openly supported Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and in March, he and Katy Perry performed at a “I’m With Her” concert at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. Watch a clip of Scaramucci’s interview via BBC HARDtalk’s Twitter below.

