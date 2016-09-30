Turkey Pozole Recipe

Servings: 6-8

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

Videos by VICE

4 roma tomatoes

1 large yellow onion, halved and peeled

6 guajillo chilies

4 chiles de arbol

4 morita chilies

6 garlic cloves

kosher salt, to taste

4 quarts turkey or chicken stock

2 (12-ounce) cans hominy, rinsed and drained

1 pound shredded turkey

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 bunch cilantro

dried Mexican oregano, to taste

lime wedges, for serving

Directions

1. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add the tomatoes and onion and char, turning as needed, until blackened all over, about 15 minutes. If you think you’re burning them, you’re doing it right. Transfer to a medium saucepan along with the chillies and garlic. Season with salt, cover with 8 cups water, and bring to a boil. Cook until the chilies are soft, about 15 minutes. Strain, saving the liquid and the vegetables.

2. Transfer the vegetables to a blender along with about 1/4 cup of the reserved liquid and purée until smooth. Discard the remaining liquid or save for another use.

3. Bring the turkey stock to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the hominy and reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Add in the chile purée and season with salt. Add in the turkey and cook 5 more minutes.

4. To serve, divide pozole between bowls and top with cabbage, cilantro, and oregano to taste. Serve with lime wedges.