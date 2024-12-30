You Can Still Get Tickets to Turnover’s Sold-Out Peripheral Vision Tour

Alt-indie-emo-whatever-rockers (including certain members of our own staff) rejoiced earlier this month when Turnover announced they would be embarking on a 2025 tour in celebration of the ten-year anniversary of their seminal/iconic/genre-bending/etc. album “Peripheral Vision.” (It’s just pop-punk with reverb, change my mind.)

The Virginia natives announced just six dates in which the band would be playing the fan-favorite album from start to finish for the very first time, and fan reactions were predictably emphatic—an industry insider close to the band personally revealed to me shortly after the announcement that “tickets are flying.”

The result of all those flying tickets? Most of the shows are sold out by now, including Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and LA’s Greek Theatre, as well as dates in Chicago, Brooklyn, and London (the band added second dates in both New York and London as a result of demand).

So if you were waiting for your paycheck (or Christmas money from Mom and Dad?) to hit before snagging your tix, you might be thinking by now that you’re fucked (based on the comments on the above post, this is A LOT of you).

Guys, you’re not fucked. C’mon. With this ~one simple trick~ (Ticketmaster HATES them!!!), you can still get tix to see Turnover’s Peripheral Vision tour and re-live the glory days of 2015, when Donald Trump was just a goofy fake millionaire from reality TV and SARS was the scariest virus you had ever heard of.

StubHub is actually a sick place to get resale tickets for shows, where you can get competitively priced official tickets to concerts, sporting events, and more—even ones that are officially sold out.

So don’t count on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist scammers, let alone the randos hanging out in front of the venue night-of. Just head to StubHub, find your local date, and select your seats. You might also have luck finding tickets for the Peripheral Vision Tour at other secondary markets such as Ticketmaster, Vivid Seats, and SeatGeek.

The catch is that (in many cases) the longer you wait, the higher the prices go up (supply and demand—Econ 101, people). So don’t wait any longer to get yours. Take that Christmas money and get your tickets to Turnover’s Peripheral Vision tour before another decade goes by.