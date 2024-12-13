Turnover Is Finally Playing ‘Peripheral Vision’ Live, and Fans Are Freaking Out

I’ll never forget the first time I heard Turnover: slumped on a New Jersey Transit train during an early morning commute into the city. I’d been reading a mystery novel, headphones secured, drowning out the conversations around me with my Spotify music when a band I didn’t recognize came on shuffle.

My first taste of Turnover was their EP Blue Dream—specifically the song “Bella Donna.” I remember the melody, soothing and sweet as a lullaby, and the lyrics like knives dripping honey.

At the time, I’d been more of a pop-punk/emo girl who likely would’ve preferred their earlier content, like their self-titled EP or their album Magnolia. But it wasn’t long before I discovered my all-time favorite Turnover album. Peripheral Vision, which many consider indie/alternative, not only opened me up to a new genre of music but also—in many ways—saved my life.

This album tackles some heavy themes, outlining deep mental health struggles, describing—in agonizing detail—personal shortcomings that plague intimate relationships, and weaving in subtle hints at drug use. Its brutal honesty with self, coupled with its genre-shattering sound, captured the hearts of many.

Now, ten years after the album’s release, Turnover has announced they are playing Peripheral Vision in totality for the first time ever. In celebration of this beloved album, the Virginia band announced six live shows in 2025 across May, June, and September.

Just last night, I was on the phone with a friend planning to buy tickets to the 10th Anniversary Tour when he told me just how much this album impacted him, specifically because of its intrapersonal content. We grew so passionate about the band that we ended up interrogating—and semi-berating—our other friend who took little interest in Turnover.

“How could you not like them?” we asked him, concluding that he must not have reached rock bottom the way we had. Because to truly appreciate an album like Peripheral Vision in all of its lyrical glory, one must have—for lack of better words—gone through some dark shit.

Turnover has spanned various genres, from pop-punk and emo to alternative and dream pop, but Peripheral Vision feels like its very own genre. Not quite indie—that label simply feels lazy, to be honest. If I could describe it cinematically, I’d say listening to the album feels like embarking on a melancholic and isolating yet hopeful and dreamy journey of self-discovery. Or what some might call an acid trip, but I wouldn’t know.

Though they’ve released three subsequent albums in the last decade, their most recent falling under synth-pop, Peripheral Vision has remained their most popular (and arguably their best) album to date—a silent (though occasionally clamorous) agreement among many fans.

The general on-sale for Turnover’s album anniversary tour began today—Friday the 13th—at 10 a.m., which better not mean bad luck for us fans scrambling to secure tickets. If I disappear from my desk today, you’ll know why.

You can listen to it in full below—which I highly recommend doing before making any snap judgments. (I will be forcing my hater-of-a-friend to sit down and absorb each song in chronological order tonight).