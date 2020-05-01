Twitch Streamers Postpone Their Streams in Solidarity With Striking Workers

As workers from Amazon, Instacart, Target, FedEx and other companies strike over the lack of protections offered to them as essential workers, some streamers are avoiding the Amazon owned Twitch as a gesture of solidarity.
This isn’t the first time streamers have stood in solidarity with an Amazon worker strike. Last year, when Amazon warehouse workers were striking during July’s Prime Day, streamers also avoided the platform. Both then and now, some streamers see using a platform that Amazon owns as stepping over a picket line.
Amazon owns so much of the internet that it’s actually hard to avoid using their services in some way today. But a small act of symbolic solidarity can go a long in terms of showing visible support for striking workers.