Twitch Streamers Postpone Their Streams in Solidarity With Striking Workers

As workers from Amazon, Instacart, Target, FedEx and other companies strike over the lack of protections offered to them as essential workers, some streamers are avoiding the Amazon owned Twitch as a gesture of solidarity.

This isn’t the first time streamers have stood in solidarity with an Amazon worker strike. Last year, when Amazon warehouse workers were striking during July’s Prime Day, streamers also avoided the platform. Both then and now, some streamers see using a platform that Amazon owns as stepping over a picket line.

Videos by VICE

Hi friends. Today is May 1st and the day of the General Strike against major companies like FedEx and Amazon. And seeing as Twitch is owned by Amazon, we’ll be boycotting them as well as PayPal today. — ✨Blue Lennox✨ (@bluespacequeen) May 1, 2020

Been informed that, in solidarity with the Amazon strike today there's a widespread Twitch boycott. Because of this I'm cancelling tonights stream – Vena Carver ain't no scab. Will try and figure out an alternative time and let folk know, but yeah – no stream tonight. — Jonny, y'know? (@jonnywaistcoat) May 1, 2020

i will not be using amazon, whole foods, trader joe's, instacart, or target today in support of workers on strike. and no twitch stream — leon (@leyawn) May 1, 2020

Amazon owns so much of the internet that it’s actually hard to avoid using their services in some way today. But a small act of symbolic solidarity can go a long in terms of showing visible support for striking workers.