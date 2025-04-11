‘Deathbulge’ Is a Unique, Rockin’ RPG I Heard About Through a Podcast That I Need Immediately

You want to know how I heard about Deathbulge, an RPG that came out in 2023? The Deep Listens podcast! (If any of y’all see this — I love your work, never stop doing it!) It’s a book club-esque video game-based podcast that’s in my listening rotation during my pre-work morning Tabata! Their latest episode, “Deathbulge Is An Early GOTY Contender,” introduced me to this:

Play video

Why am I just finding out about this?! Apparently, the game’s incredible and has so much love poured into it. So, first, go listen to that Deep Listens episode, subscribe, support — they’re a great group. Then, go to Deathbulge‘s Steam page, wrangle up $20, and enjoy RPG excellence! “Kick down every single door you come across. If you’re gonna rudely enter every RPG house despite lack of invite, might as well enter in style.” Come on — every time a blurb reads like that? You’re in for a good time!

“This is one of the most unique [RPGs] I’ve ever played. The battle system is completely original and has added hours of fun to my life. Being a completionist, I thoroughly enjoyed how the design was implemented and how the item/reward system kept me wanting more. From the comedy, writing, and dungeon variety, I really give credit to these developers for creating such an immersive experience. I’m hoping for a DLC or some sort of sequel soon. Buy the game, you won’t regret it!” Seriously, Deathbulge is a Steam superstar for everyone who’s gone on that journey!

Screenshot: Deathbulge

You know what? We’ve talked about Deathbulge and RPGs enough (maybe). Back to Deep Listens! So, what does their official website say about their podcastin’ credentials? “A bi-weekly video game book club that takes a deep look at one game every episode. We discuss the literary elements, philosophical ideas, and game design decisions that make games great while keeping things funny and friendly. Tune in for some close readings of your favorite games!”

Some of my favorite episodes of theirs?