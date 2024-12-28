Waypoint Weekend Episode 8: TRINKETS AND BAUBLES

Christmas has come and passed, and now it’s time to prepare for the start of the new year. The holiday season is starting to wind down fully, so that means it’s time for us to start winding down a little bit, too. On this episode of Waypoint Weekend, we chat about the games we’ll be diving into. Old favorites — and possibly new favorites — are all on the table this weekend.

Welcome To Another Episode of Waypoint Weekend

Screenshot: FromSoftware

My weekend will be spent playing some Elden Ring as I get back to allowing that game to absolutely destroy me. With the recent uptick in review opportunities, I had to put it on the back burner. But, I’m ready to get back to it.

Videos by VICE

In between those sessions, I’ll probably be playing some PowerWash Simulator to calm down. What I know for sure I’ll be doing is playing some Madden on Sunday while I watch Kenny Pickett in Kelly Green try to clinch the division. Are you ready for the saddest “Go Birds” ever? Good. Go Birds.

Screenshot: Raw Fury

At this point, I’m going to have to really centralize one game (alongside Baldur’s Gate 3). So, this weekend, I’m going to put a few more hours into Dungeons and Degenerate Gamblers. Then, I’ll immediately go back on what I said and try to get in an hour or so of a game I heard about through a podcast that I definitely didn’t impulse-buy! SKALD: Against the Black Priory. So, SKALD is a game styled after classic RPGs of the late ’80s and early ’90s. You’re engaging in tactical combat and tackling some horrific quests. The emphasis here is on, uh… pitch-black storylines.

I don’t know a whole lot, but I know this game goes to some places. So, basically, it’s everything I like in an RPG! I love a game that’s not afraid to get thematically wild (as long as it’s handled tactfully)! Here, just read one of SKALD‘s Steam excerpts. You’ll understand why I needed it. “You drag yourself from the black tides, across the corpses of drowned men, and onto the unwelcoming, craggy shoreline. Gulls cry overhead and the stink of seaweed fills your nose. By some miracle you have made it to Idra. It will take all your skill to survive and unravel the eldritch mysteries of the Black Priory.” Come on. That’s big TRINKETS AND BAUBLES energy! (I love you if you got that reference!)

Screenshot: Vertigo Games

This weekend, I’ll be descending into the world of Metro Awakening VR to see what horrors await me. The Metro series is all about immersion, and what better way to immerse myself in this world than to strap a pair of goggles to my face and live out the terror in real time?

I genuinely want to see how well this game is going to look and run on the meager Meta Quest 3, but I have high hopes that it’s going to be a good time. Well, as good of a time as it can be before I get my face ripped off by a mutant. That’s likely going to happen before I even start the game since I live in rural Wisconsin.

That Brings Waypoint Weekend to A Wrap

Before the start of 2025, I’d like to take a moment to thank everyone who stops by to read what we have to say here. It’s a time for us to unwind, take a chill pill, and just lay out our best plans before we start on too short of a weekend. Into 2025 and beyond, we would like to say thank you and a Happy New Year to everyone reading.