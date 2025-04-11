‘Mortal Kombat’, ‘Pac Man’ and ‘Ms. Pac Man’ Return in Adorable New Classic SE Cabinets From Arcade 1UP (And They’re Surprisingly Affordable)

With the Arcade at Home boom still going strong, Arcade 1UP is re-releasing some of their most sought-after cabinets. While some clamor for new IP, Midway and Namco are more than happy to help bring the thrills of Mortal Kombat and Pac Man back to the limelight. Standing at roughly 46 inches tall, these compact cabinets would make the retro-lover inside of all of us scream for joy. And compared to some of their more recent releases? These are a steal.

Compact Cabinets Work Wonders for Those With Space Issues Who Want an At-Home Arcade of Their Own

Sitting pretty between their standard $149.99 Countercade breather and their more expensive $499.99 Deluxe Editions, the Classic SE Cabinets made by Arcade 1UP offer a more affordable alternative for folks looking to get their at-home arcade started or add more to their collection. Each of these cabinets comes pre-loaded with several additional games, so prospective buyers aren’t just locked into one particular game.

The Mortal Kombat cabinet, in particular, is screaming out to me from The Pit… I mean, the void. Not only is Mortal Kombat II included, but 12 additional games from other iconic Midway franchises are available here. I have to keep it real: I had a weird phase with Rootbeer Tapper, and I may need to find out if my skills can still pay the bills. The Pac Man and Ms. Pac Man cabinets also come preloaded with an additional 12 games on top of their respective title. That’s a fair amount of gaming for $299.99, if you ask me.

Now, why not just go for an All-In-One cabinet like some people would? I was curious about that, too, and asked the team at Arcade 1UP all about that. And I respect it. I do hope we get some new units in the future. Especially since these properties have had multiple releases in the past. But until we do, I’ll happily plug away more hours in Mortal Kombat II. Also known as one of the greatest fighting games to ever do it. Now, we just need a more modern way to play Mortal Kombat 4, and my life will be complete. Especially with that side art.