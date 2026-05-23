Two 1990s Classics Get Updated Graphics and New Content 30 Years After Their Launches

More than three decades after their initial releases, a Game Boy and SNES title are each being updated and brought to PC this summer with some exciting enhancements for retro gamers.

Kirby’s Dream Land 2+3 Unofficial PC Port Revealed

Revisit the Rainbow Islands- in style! 🌈



Experience the legendary Game Boy tale with a brand-new coat of paint, improved levels and added content, when Kirby's Dream Land 2+3's demo arrives on PC on May 30th! pic.twitter.com/pLIMks8N49 — Grape Garden Games 🍇 (@GrapeGardenGame) May 19, 2026

A new fan-led revival project is attempting to bring Kirby’s Dream Land 2+3 to PC gamers this summer. The project comes from Grape Garden Games and is aiming to update the Game Boy and SNES classics and get them running on PCs.

Videos by VICE

The team behind the port explain that their version will deliver a brand-new coat of paint, improved levels and added content. Grape Garden Games is currently advertising an upcoming demo that releases on May 30, but the team hasn’t committed to a date for the full launch of the project quite yet.

At this time the team hasn’t detailed any of the specific new features, additional content, or quality of life improvements that will be included in this unofficial PC port. Lots more details about the project will likely be revealed once the demo is released at the end of this month.

The elephant in the room for a project like this is Nintendo’s usual reaction to this type of project. The company isn’t very forgiving when it comes to use of their properties by unofficial projects and pretty aggressively push to get the projects shut down. In the past, Nintendo has come after Metroid projects and plenty of Pokemon projects.

It will be very interesting to see how far along the PC port of Kirby’s Dream Land 2+3 gets before it ends up on Nintendo’s radar. There are some Nintendo inspired ports and ROM hacks that are still live, but there’s definitely no guarantees when it comes to unlicensed projects like this. Gamers should be careful not to get too attached and to keep in mind that it could disappear at any time if the large company decides to take action.

Retro gaming fans are in the middle of a pretty exciting moment for official and unofficial revivals, ports, and new installments in classic franchise. Just earlier this week Bubsy returned after a 30 year hiatus with the new Bubsy 4D.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Nintendo and retro gaming news and updates.

The unofficial Kirby’s Dream Land 2+3 demo arrives on PC May 30, 2026. There is no current release date for the finished version of the project.