1990s Platformer is Back After 30 Years

A long-dormant platforming franchise from the 1990s has returned with a brand-new game to challenge players on PC and consoles.

Bubsy 4D is Available Now on PC and Consoles

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The 90s video game landscape was full of iconic platforming mascots. Mario and Sonic were the most recognizable, but there were plenty of others with solid entries in the genre, as well. After 30 years without any significant updates or projects, another one of those mascots is returning to modern consoles.

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Bubsy 4D brings Bubsy back after three decades on ice. The original Bubsy and its sequels were well-received in the early to mid-90s, but after 1996’s Bubsy 3D performed poorly, the series was put on hold indefinitely.

“With the help of his motley crew of acquaintances, Bubsy must journey through space to defeat the BaaBots and take back the Golden Fleece. Luckily, he’s acquired some new skills to navigate the expansive, craft-themed levels. Bubsy can leap, glide, claw his way up walls, and pounce off enemies. He can also puff up into a new hairball form to roll at blistering speeds.”

The latest entry brings Bubsy back to a 3D environment for another try. Bubsy 4D gives gamers the chance to run, jump, glide, and roll across alien planets, battle robotic sheep, and collect tons of yarn as they explore the latest adventure in the franchise.

Some of Bubsy 4D’s key features include:

Explore intergalactic, craft-themed worlds, each ending in a BaaBot boss battle

New hairball form allows you to roll, bounce, and launch your way around

An expressive platforming moveset supports both beginner and advanced levels of play

Spend yarn to purrchase stylish new outfits, or collect a hidden blueprint in each level to unlock new moves and upgrades

Tackle each level’s time trial, upload your best run, and race against other players’ ghost data

Chat with a cast of furmiliar friends including Terri, Terry, Virgil, and Oblivia

Pawsitively funky soundtrack by Fat Bard, incorporating elements of jazz, big band, electro-swing and more

The game gives Bubsy some new moves and fresh enemies and terrain for the title character to work through. The project is being developed by Fabraz and published by Atari. There aren’t a ton of reviews out for Bubsy 4D quite yet, but it does have a Very Positive label on Steam at this point, based on 150+ reviews.

Be sure to check back soon for more retro gaming news and updates.

Bubsy 4D is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.