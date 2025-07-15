Two-Game Tuesday: We’re Back With More Indies

It was a quick break, but a break, nonetheless. Two-Game Tuesday is back. This week, I have a couple of indie games. One is way different than what I would have expected to see. And the other is a long-awaited title with an update. So, let’s get into it.

‘A Solitaire Mystery’ – An indie card game

Play video

I couldn’t tell you how much time I spent on my grandmother’s computer playing Solitaire. So, seeing A Solitaire Mystery intrigued me because why would I expect anyone to give me 20 different variations of a game that almost everyone grew up playing?

Videos by VICE

The game ranges “from somewhat standard rulesets playable with a traditional deck of cards to mysterious experimental takes on the genre and funky reimplementations of other games in solitaire form. Among other things, ASM makes you grow and harvest plants, defeat eldritch monsters, perform alchemy and play poker over the course of its solitaires.”

That last line is wild. I need to know exactly what this game is. I’ll be reporting back soon. Because what the hell am I getting into? A Solitaire Mystery is available on Steam now.

‘ROUTINE’ IS STILL A THING, EVERYONE

Play video

As spotted by ResetEra user Granjinhaa, ROUTINE got a progress update on Steam. For those who don’t know, ROUTINE is “a First-Person Sci-Fi Horror title set on an abandoned Lunar base designed around an 80’s vision of the future.”

“Curious exploration turns into a need for survival when a lunar base goes completely quiet. Searching for answers puts you face to face with an enemy who is certain the main threat is you. Discoveries lead to deeper unknowns and the only way to go is forward.”

ROUTINE has been around and in development for about 12 years now. Lunar Software has shared that “we are beginning to approach the finish line for the game. We’ve learned a lot from past experiences, one of those is not to commit to a release window before we’re absolutely sure we can hit it. However, we’re confident that we’ll be able to share more news on that front soon.”

The good news is Raw Fury picked this up, so I’d expect to start seeing some more from the game, especially with it being close to done. You can wishlist it on Steam now.