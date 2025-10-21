Type O Negative is ‘Working’ on a New Live Album

A full 15 years after they disbanded, Type O Negative is “working” on releasing a new live album.

The news was shared by Type O Negative guitarist Kenny Hickey during an appearance on Loaded Radio, who told radio host Scott Penfold (as transcribed by Blabbermouth) that the band is “working on the artwork now” for an official full-length live album. He explained that they are “in the mixing process” and that he is “excited” for it to be released.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Additionally, Hickey shared that the remaining Type O Negative members were recently considering performing a tribute show for late vocalist Peter Steele. “There has, yes. A lot of people are approaching us,” he said. “There are a lot of agents [contacting us]. There’s money in it, so the more the value goes up, the more they’re gonna hound us.”

However, the plans have been held up because keyboardist Josh Silver could not coordinate participation due to his job as a New York City paramedic. “Josh is really, at this point, he’s very resistant,” Hickey said. “But we’ll see. We don’t know what’s gonna happen. Josh is about to retire soon, so we don’t know what’s gonna happen. It all depends on how much money it’s worth and how much is waved [in front of us].”

Type O Negative Disbanded in 2010 after the death of frontman Peter Steele

Type O Negative originally formed in the late ’80s, following the breakup of Peter Steele’s previous band, Carnivore. For 20 years, the band — affectionately known to their fans as “The Drab Four” — built a strong following through frequent touring and seven studio albums.

Sadly, Steele suddenly passed away in 2010, with some sources reporting that his cause of death was heart failure brought on by an aortic aneurysm, while others listed his death as being due to sepsis caused by diverticulitis. Seven months after his death, the remaining band members announced that they would not continue as Type O Negative.

While there’s no way of knowing when Type O Negative might drop this live album, or do any reunion shows, the band did recently team up with Any Means Necessary for an officially branded line of apparel, which you can check out by clicking here.