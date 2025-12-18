There’s Now an App Store for This Robot

Remember this fella? The robot that was viciously attacked on camera for clicks by its creators? No? Well, you should watch it so that you can develop empathy for the humanoid robot, the Unitree G1, because only a heartless creature could laugh at such a sympathetic figure afterward, right?

Unitree Debuts the World’s First Humanoid Robot “App Store”🥰

Unitree welcomes users and developers worldwide to co-develop and share together. 🌹🌹

Exceptional developers will receive rewards.🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/dbn2SNziJY — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) December 13, 2025

Yes, This Robot Has an App Store Now

Unitree launched its app store on December 13, 2025, with a scant few offerings. Claimed to be the world’s first app store for robots, there’s not much yet available for download to the $16,000 Unitree G1 robot.

The apps are mostly those that govern the G1’s movements in a way that, at least at the outset, seem more like curios for the sake of fun rather than routines to add new capabilities.

In its earlier demonstrations, the G1 showed enough dexterity to smash walnuts, solder, and flip pancakes. According to Unitree, its fingers are nimble enough to mimic a human’s light touch, which is crucial to accomplish complex tasks without, you know, crushing what the robot is handling.

If you want to download the Bruce Lee app to make it kick around like it’s Bruce Lee filming Enter the Dragon, go ahead. There’s also Twist Dance, which sounds like the kind of generic dance you’d find for sale in a nondescript bag on the bottom shelf of the cereal aisle, and Funny Actions, which is so vague as to itself be humorous.

Or at least it was humorous until I saw the image they’d chosen for Funny Actions, which is a clown that shifted the vibe to ominous. Rather than develop all the apps themselves, Unitree has invited “users and developers from around the globe to collaborate and innovate together,” as they put it.

So before long, the Unitree app store could end up looking more like the Roku channel store than the Apple TV app store. But maybe that’s just the thing to generate consumer interest. Or at least more Funny Actions.