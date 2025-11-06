Ruby Red Ranch Water: There’s No Place Like High

The new Upstate Elevator Ruby Red Ranch Water is an airy drink that creates a Cloud-9 high, making it another must-try from this cannabis brand. Much like Dorothy’s slippers, these ruby drinks will transport you to a world of color, minus the flying monkeys. For my sativa lovers, listen up. These will be a treat for you.

THC + Mushrooms

Upstate Elevator doesn’t play around. These drinks are 10mg Delta-9 THC each, so you can get a strong high, or at least set a hazy foundation. If you have a higher tolerance, you may not feel much after one, but two will have you gently floating. For people with low to no tolerance, this is plenty to get you lifted.

Along with the 10mg THC in the drink, you also get a handful of adaptogens that curate the experience. The adaptogenic mushroom blend includes 22mg of Lion’s Mane, 88mg of Cordyceps, and 440mg of Reishi. The mushrooms can help improve focus and energy while reducing stress. Unlike THC, these mushrooms are not psychoactive and won’t get you high on their own. But much like the entourage effect with various cannabinoids and terpenes, they can create a different high.

Brighter Than the Yellow Brick Road

The result of the THC and mushroom blend is a bright and happy high that helps you be productive and/or talkative. The Yuzu Lemoande Spritz from Upstate Elevator is one of my favorite THC drinks, but I find it better for downtime by yourself. The Ruby Red Ranch Water feels much more energizing and social to me. It didn’t make me dear-god-shutup talkative, but definitely had me in a convivial mood where I was ready to connect with people.

It just so happened that no one was around when I was drinking these. Instead, I cleaned my house, watched true crime, and walked my dog (not in that order). The drink created a dreamy but not foggy high that was perfect for some light responsibilities. I’m not saying to drink three of these and do your taxes, but they’re sensational for some casual chores or maybe a creative activity.

I’m an indica devotee, but if you prefer the high from sativa strains, you’ll probably love this drink. It delivers more of a giggly, let’s-go vibe that is delightful during the day.

Smooth and Simple

These drinks have a very light flavor that is predominantly grapefruit. The taste has a mild tartness and overall smooth profile that’s easy to sip on, even if grapefruit isn’t usually your go-to fruity flavor. Underneath is a subtle lime flavor and a hint of pear, which round out the grapefruit for a balanced taste.

I know I’m calling a lot of this light, but that’s because it is. It’s supposed to be a ranch water-type drink, and ranch water is inherently light and simple. The grapefruit taste brings some dimension and complexity to it, but it stays true to that understated ranch water style. What’s important to me is that it doesn’t taste watery. It still tastes like a complete flavor profile and is elevated by the delicate carbonation that offers a gentle fizz. If you’re looking for lightness and a smooth sipper, this is it.

A Vibe Where Nature Meets Neuroscience

As always, Upstate Elevator’s aesthetic combines nature and neurons. All over the can is this network of lines that simultaneously looks like vines and neural pathways. With little weed leaves at the end of each line, the brand has created a look that feels earthy and science-y. It all boils down to how Upstate Elevator focuses on ingredients that can influence our brains, like the adaptogenic mushroom blend!

While the research is incomplete, studies suggest that adaptogenic mushrooms can support brain health and cognitive function. Upstate Elevator taps into this brain-boosting capability and connects it with the natural vibe of cannabis. I love it.

Plus, the color perfectly captures the flavor inside. The can has a deep red hue that fades to a coral color toward the top. The juicy color palette gets you ready for the lush grapefruit flavor that’s coming at you.

More Bud for Your Buck

The average price for a 5mg THC drink is around $6. The Upstate Elevator drinks land in the same price range, but these have 10mg THC, so you’re getting more bud for your buck. But you can also save money by buying in bulk, subscribing to regular deliveries, or both!

AN 8-pack breaks down to $6.25 per can. If you buy a 24-pack, the cost drops to about $5.40 per can, so you can cut down the price by stocking up (plus, you’ll get free shipping). If you want an even better bargain, you can choose to subscribe and save 20% on every order. The base price is in line with the industry standard, but they give you plenty of ways to spend less.

Sativa Lovers, This One’s Your Spirit Drink

I’m not a big grapefruit fan, but the Upstate Elevator Ruby Red Ranch Water is one of my few exceptions. It’s light and smooth enough to crack open can after can. And the more cans you crush, the more you can enjoy a robustly upbeat and cheerful high. Sativa lovers rejoice!

Recs

Like I said, grapefruit isn’t usually my thing, but one of my other notable exceptions is the Cann Grapefruit Rosemary Social Tonic, which has a brilliant flavor that everyone should try.

Remember the Yuzu Lemonade Spritz I mentioned earlier? Yeah, that’s another one everyone needs to taste.

Another good grapefruit beverage comes from Vena. It’s one of their Happy Tonix Seltzers, ideal for beginners who want a super low dose.