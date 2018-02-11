Vegan Flautas Recipe

Makes: 30

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

2 tablespoons|30 ml olive oil

1 cup|140 grams diced spanish onion

1 cup|136 grams diced poblano pepper

1 ½ cups|230 grams finely chopped seitan

1 cup|131 grams Daiya mozzarella (vegan cheese)

2 tablespoons|39 grams pureed chipotle pepper (or adobo sauce from

canned chipotle)

1 tablespoon|10 grams smoked paprika

kosher salt, to taste

canola oil, for frying

bamboo skewers

avocado and tomatillo salsa, for serving

Directions

Cover potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes. Drain, then transfer the potatoes to a boil and mash. Cool the potatoes completely. Reserve 3 cups, saving an extra for dinner later. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and pepper and cook until soft, about 15 minutes minutes. Cool completely. In a large bowl, mix the onions and pepper with the mashed potatoes, seitan, cheese, chipotle, paprika. Taste for salt and heat and adjust accordingly. Meanwhile, heat 3-inches of canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, submerge the tortillas for 3 to 5 seconds to soften, then transfer to a baking sheet. Let the tortillas cool, then spoon about 3 tablespoons into the center of each tortilla. Shape it into a cylinder and roll the tortilla tightly around the filling. Skewer 3 flautas together with the seams facing inward towards each other. Working with one or two groups of flautas at a time, fry the flautas until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the flautas to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. To serve, remove the skewers from the flautas and serve alongside the avocado and tomatillo salsa for dipping.

