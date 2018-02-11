Vegan Flautas Recipe

Makes: 30
Prep time: 25 minutes
Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
2 tablespoons|30 ml olive oil
1 cup|140 grams diced spanish onion
1 cup|136 grams diced poblano pepper
1 ½ cups|230 grams finely chopped seitan
1 cup|131 grams Daiya mozzarella (vegan cheese)
2 tablespoons|39 grams pureed chipotle pepper (or adobo sauce from
canned chipotle)
1 tablespoon|10 grams smoked paprika
kosher salt, to taste
canola oil, for frying
bamboo skewers
avocado and tomatillo salsa, for serving
Directions
- Cover potatoes with water and season generously with salt. Bring to a boil and cook until the potatoes are soft, about 20 minutes. Drain, then transfer the potatoes to a boil and mash. Cool the potatoes completely. Reserve 3 cups, saving an extra for dinner later.
- Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and pepper and cook until soft, about 15 minutes minutes. Cool completely.
- In a large bowl, mix the onions and pepper with the mashed potatoes, seitan, cheese, chipotle, paprika. Taste for salt and heat and adjust accordingly.
- Meanwhile, heat 3-inches of canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F. Working with 1 tortilla at a time, submerge the tortillas for 3 to 5 seconds to soften, then transfer to a baking sheet.
- Let the tortillas cool, then spoon about 3 tablespoons into the center of each tortilla. Shape it into a cylinder and roll the tortilla tightly around the filling. Skewer 3 flautas together with the seams facing inward towards each other.
- Working with one or two groups of flautas at a time, fry the flautas until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer the flautas to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
- To serve, remove the skewers from the flautas and serve alongside the avocado and tomatillo salsa for dipping.
