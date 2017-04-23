Vegan Sticky Toffee Pudding Recipe

Servings: 8

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

For the sponge:

1 cup|240 ml almond or soy milk

1 cup dates

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ cup vegan margarine

½ cup organic soft brown sugar

1 ½ cups white self-rising flour

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the dulce de leche sauce:

⅓ cup|80 ml golden syrup

1 cup organic soft brown sugar

1 cup vegan margarine

½ cup|125 ml coconut milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Heat oven to 370°F|190°C and line a 7-by-7-inch (18-by-18-cm) cake tin with parchment paper. Chop the dates into chunks and place in a small saucepan. Cover with the almond milk and ½ cup|125 ml of water and simmer for about five minutes, until the dates are soft. Take the saucepan off the heat and stir in the baking soda; let cool. In a large mixing bowl, beat together the margarine and sugar until pale and creamy. Add the date mixture and stir to combine. Add the spices, then sift in the flour and fold gently to combine. Pour the sponge mix into the cake tin and bake for about 40 minutes, or until the surface of the sponge bounces back when pressed lightly. For the dulce de leche sauce, melt the golden syrup, margarine, sugar, and vanilla extract in a small saucepan and simmer for five minutes. Take the saucepan off the heat and let cool slightly, then stir in the coconut milk. Pour sauce over the sponge and serve.

