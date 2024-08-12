The Best Documentaries to Watch on VICE Right Now

VICE makes excellent documentaries. Yes, that sounds arrogant, but also: it’s true.



Available on the Emmy Award-winning VICE TV and on YouTube, they’re filled with firsthand information and exclusive interviews you can’t find anywhere else, covering topics ranging from the cocaine trade in Peru to the best New York deli in New Jersey.

There are also quite a lot of them. To help you keep up, here are seven of the best recent VICE films, with standalone docs and episodes of ongoing series.

Videos by VICE

Oobah’s Great Amazon Heist

Amazon has long had a rough reputation as an employer, with many claiming the company imposes long hours, low pay, and toxic work environments. To make this film, Oobah Butler—a writer, filmmaker, and internet trickster—worked undercover at a major Amazon fulfillment center in the UK, narrowly avoiding a lawsuit. Watch as he endures the less-than-ideal work conditions faced by Amazon employees.

The Congolese Tribes Selling Weed to Survive

In this episode of WEEDIQUETTE, which originally aired on VICE TV in 2016 and recently featured in full on YouTube, producer and host Krishna Andavolu traveled to Congo to meet mbuti pygmies who rely on marijuana for financial security and livelihood. Andavolu spoke with female dealers and farmers who smoke and sell weed as a means to survive.

Speed, Power & Skateboarding: Anthony Van Engelen

American skateboard legend Anthony Van Engelen, who goes by the name AVE, was born in San Diego and grew up in Orange County, California—two places known for their skateboarding scenes. With sponsors like Vans, Alien Workshop, Fucking Awesome, Independent Trucks, and Spitfire, he reached professional status at the young age of 21. On a recent episode of Epicly Later’d, VICE dove into Engelen’s decades-long skating career.

Terror & Cocaine in the Peruvian Jungle

Nearly 30 percent of the world’s cocaine is produced in Peru—and its production is expanding beyond its traditional region in recent years. This increase is affecting indigenous tribes, sparking violence for those who refuse to cooperate with the cartel. In this original documentary, Terror & Cocaine in the Peruvian Jungle, VICE embedded with local drug traffickers, visited an autodefensa militia group, and spoke with Amazonian community members about their experience dealing with cartels.

The Best New York Deli is in New Jersey: Fiore’s

Would you believe it if we told you New York’s best deli is actually in New Jersey? (As a New Jersey resident, I’m not surprised.) Known for its homemade mozzarella and gourmet Italian deli sandwiches, Fiore’s House of Quality in Hoboken, NJ has been around since 1903. VICE recently got to speak with John Amato, Jr., owner of the deli who took it over from his dad and uncles. Learn all about how Amato maintains the deli’s old-school 50s vibe—while honoring his family and cultural traditions.

Thrasher’s Michael Sieben’s Art & Skate Legacy

Michael Sieben is a popular artist and skateboarder—having the guts to pursue both as a career. From co-founding Bueno Skateboards to becoming the editor of Thrasher Magazine, he’s proven his dedication to skating and illustration. A recent installment of VICE’s series “Let It Kill You” explored Sieben’s art and skate legacy.

The Boot Girls Are Saving Atlanta One Car at a Time

Who knew that learning how to remove boots from cars could turn into such a lucrative side hustle? The Boot Girls have grown to become Atlanta’s masked heroes, unlocking parking boots from clients’ cars for a small fee—much smaller than parking enforcement would charge. At times, they even offer their services for free if someone is short on money.