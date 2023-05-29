VICE Spotlight: Mac The Knife

If the frontman of this band looks familiar to you then, yes, you’re right, he is Spider from Heartbreak High. But that’s not the point.

Born out of a “sweaty” Sydney garage, Mac The Knife comprises five members: Bryn Chapman Parish, Curtis Van Haasteren, Jonny Sandstrom, Gerry Thompson and Anthony Delorenzo.

In true, middle-finger-up-to-society style they describe their music as “written for the people, by the people” with their sound honing heavy-laden guitar riffs, brooding vocals (sometimes akin to The Strokes, case-in-point, their single “Wasteland”) and ego-destroying lyrics.

“It’s not all rock n’ roll, it’s not all punk, but it’s certainly all big, guitar-focused noise,” lead singer, Bryn, tells VICE.

“I wish the term ’emo’ didn’t only pertain to such a specific genre of music, because I think that’s the best way to describe what we make: emotional music.”

Started as an excuse to hangout after school and fuck around, the band continues into the present for much the same reasons. In Bryn’s words, it’s the friendship and connections cultivated in the band’s genesis that he hopes people pick up on during their live shows.

“Running a band can be stressful, but being up there performing with four people I love is one of the most freeing things I’ve experienced in my life, and I’m gonna keep chasing that feeling for as long as possible,” he says.

Photo by Joel McDonald (@yeahrad)

And if you think that they sound like the bands that reigned in the 2000s to 2010s – think The Strokes, The White Stripes, maybe even Arctic Monkeys to some lesser degree – well, you hit the nail on the head.

The Strokes, in particular, are their “guiding star”. It’s a band that made Bryn fall in love with music. Add on to that artists like Albert Hammond Junior, Interpol and for their latest recordings, Fontaines D.C. and The Murder Capital.

“I think a lot about the listener when I write. Where’s the line between releasing demons and trauma dumping? How can I maintain the mystery of subject matter, while also keeping the lyrics accessible enough for the listener to identify with and hear themselves in?” says Bryn.

“I love the puzzle of lyricism, it’s what draws me to song writing the most.”

While their past releases act much as means for expression and catharsis, their latest release, “Blood of My Blood” is their most personal song to date.

“So personal I can’t even speak about the meaning behind most of it, it’s not just my story to tell,” says Bryn.

“And I want the listener to build their own meaning from it. But its universal themes are that of choice, fallen idols, forgiveness and love. Lots of love xox.”

And what’s next for Mac The Knife?

“World domination. Within the next 2-5 business years. And to get Curtis’s face on a line of signature Fender picks.”

Follow VICE Spotlight on Spotify for a weekly rotation of some of Australia’s best upcoming artists. This week: Mac The Knife, KVKA, Rhys Rich, POOKIE, Hector Morlet, Divers, JessB, 1300, Vv Pete, + more.

Follow Julie Fenwick on Twitter and Instagram.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.