VICE Spotlight: Maina Doe

The first time I heard Sydney’s Maina Doe, I wrote an article that said her music had “a recurring touch of existentialism, or maybe a subtle self-awareness” that predicated someone still finding their place in the world. She’d recently changed her name from Nasra to Doe and had a year’s worth of singles released under the new moniker.

In the years that have passed since, Maina has moved on from that description, concreting herself as a staple in Sydney and Australia’s evergrowing underground R&B scene, bringing to life a new wave of talent that’s been rocking the boat of Australian music.

Climbing the ranks with her have been artists and past collaborators including Genesis Owusu, IJALE, King Ivy and BLESSED.

Her sounds are evocative, contemporary and, in her own words, described as “sensual, hedonistic, introspective and alternative R&B.” Her music, while still existential, drips with confidence under slow-moving, atmospheric melodies that provide calming soundscapes for listeners.

“I started making music because it was the only thing that felt effortless to me,” she tells VICE.

“Ultimately I hope I soothe, heighten and challenge people with my music.”

It makes sense when you look at her influences.

“I’ve always looked up to Andre 3000, Solange & Nina Simone. Musically it isn’t what I make per se, but their energy and craftsmanship is my biggest inspiration,” she says.

These artists don’t just make great songs, but they create worlds with relatable storylines and emotions and, in chasing sounds uniquely their own, changed how people look at music.

In a couple of weeks, on June 3rd, Doe will be performing at the Opera House as part of Sydney’s VIVID LIVE where fans can, “expect raw interpretations of released and unreleased music. You can expect the most exposed version of myself.”

For now her goal is to “never stay the same” and to “contribute to the world’s sea of music in the realest possible way.”

