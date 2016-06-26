Vince Staples Joins James Blake on Stage in Glastonbury

At this point in time, you kind of go to festivals expecting to see collaborations take place between artists that would seem a little peculiar in any other context. Like for example, Vince Staples coming out during James Blake’s set at this year’s Glastonbury. They both did a new take on Blake’s “Timeless” off his most recent record, The Colour In Anything. It’s a new version that substitutes Blake’s vocals for rapping from Staples, who seems to fall into a super intense track while the song plays. Hopefully some kind of studio version will come of this.