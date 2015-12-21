[Visual Dictionary] Michael Kerbow Defines Surveillance Art

We asked some of our favorite artists to visually define some ideas and genres we felt had a big presence in 2015. Micheal Kerbow, who specializes in riveting dystopian citiscapes, tackled “Surveillance Art,” the growing body of work that struggles with life in a privacy-free world.

“Here is a my idea related to surveillance. I call it, Roost. It is be a cold, metallic ‘tree’ comprised of surveillance cameras and satellite dishes in a weedy urban setting. Kind of menacing but also poignant.”

Surveilance artists to check out:

+Trevor Paglen

+Jacob Appelbaum

+Laura Poitras

+Kyle McDonald

+Jakub Geltnur

+Addie Wagenknecht

+Sterling Crispin

+Florian Freier

+Shinseungback Kimyonghun

+Sam Lavigne

+Emil Kozole

+Sophia Callahan

+James Bridle

+Michael Hayden

