[Visual Dictionary] Michael Kerbow Defines Surveillance Art

We asked some of our favorite artists to visually define some ideas and genres we felt had a big presence in 2015. Micheal Kerbow, who specializes in riveting dystopian citiscapes, tackled “Surveillance Art,” the growing body of work that struggles with life in a privacy-free world.
“Here is a my idea related to surveillance. I call it, Roost. It is be a cold, metallic ‘tree’ comprised of surveillance cameras and satellite dishes in a weedy urban setting. Kind of menacing but also poignant.”
Videos by VICE
Surveilance artists to check out:
See more of Michael Kerbow’s work on his website.
Related:
Get Caught in a Dystopian Traffic Jam | Monday Insta Illustrator
Anti-NSA Pandas by Ai Weiwei and Jacob Appelbaum Go Digital
Digging Up the Seedy Roots of the Surveillance Noir