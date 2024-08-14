Actors Just Got Union Permission to Sell Their Voices for AI Ads

The SAG-AFTRA union that represents actors announced an agreement with the AI startup Narrativ that lets actors sell advertisers the rights to re-create their voices using artificial intelligence.

Notably, the deal focuses on letting actors control how AI replicates their voices.

Videos by VICE

The deal only applies to actors who want to opt in. If an actor wants to retain their voice rights forever, they can ensure that no one will ever use their voice without their permission. The new deal gives voice actors control over their digital representations, including approval of each specific use of their AI-generated voice. It also allows them to negotiate a fee for the usage of their voice. A brand cannot use an actor’s AI-generated voice without explicit permission. So a company that an actor finds morally reprehensible can’t just use that actor’s voice all they want unless they feel like getting sued into oblivion.

Narrativ is a company that connects actors with advertisers who need voiceover work. The platform supposedly ensures that voice replication projects are handled transparently. While details haven’t yet been fully released, so far it sounds like both sides can walk away claiming a victory. Advertisers gain access to an enormous pool of vocal talent quickly and easily while the source of that vocal talent, the voice actors themselves, receive fair compensation and ultimate determination on how their AI-generated vocal likeness is used.

AI was a huge topic during the 2023 Hollywood strike, primarily over concerns about the use of AI in scriptwriting. Eventually, the Writer’s Guild of America locked down a deal to prevent AI from being used to write or rewrite scripts without consent. Earlier this year, SAG-AFTRA made another deal with AI voice generation company Replica Studios, allowing actors to opt into having their voices replicated for use in video games.