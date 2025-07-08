VTuber Watch Hours: The Top 15 Most Watched VTubers on Twitch (July 1st to July 7th)

VTuber Watch Hours is a weekly news column discussing the most watched VTubers on Twitch. Every week includes data on the top 15 VTubers in terms of time viewed, utilizing data from Streams Charts’ 7-day Twitch VTuber report. New columns are shared every week on Tuesdays.

Who are the most watched VTubers on Twitch? What agencies are they part of, and how does their performance change from week to week? Today, we’re kicking off the first in a new column called “VTuber Watch Hours.” Every Tuesday, we’ll update you on the latest Streams Charts data regarding the top VTubers leading Twitch. While this column’s focus will be on hours watched overall, each week’s report will also factor in relevant information regarding airtime, average viewership, and peak viewer count — along with overall cultural relevancy in the VTubing industry.

Without further ado, let’s look at the data for the first week of July.

July 1st to 7th: The Top 15 Most Watched VTubers

Screenshot: Zentreya

The following list includes data on the top 15 VTubers in terms of hours watched, sorted by top to lowest performer. If a VTuber is represented by a specific agency or talent group, the organization will be named in parenthesis. VTubers are ranked across languages.

Zentreya (VShojo): 280,220 hours watched Kanae (Nijisanji): 210,862 hours watched Shiranami Ramune (VSPO!): 172,863 hours watched Ironmouse (VShojo): 155,140 hours watched Yumeno Akari (VSPO!): 140,533 hours watched DyaRikku: 131,074 hours watched Akami Karubi (Crazy Raccoon): 120,826 hours watched AdmiralBahroo (United Talent): 116,563 hours watched Hiiragi Tsurugi (Neo-Porte): 110,297 hours watched KSP (Meridian Project): 109,063 hours watched Clio Aite (Phase Connect): 106,094 hours watched hennie2001: 104,848 hours watched Deme (GG Talent Group): 104,173 hours watched Crelly: 98,249 hours watched Filian (Mythic Talent): 96,746 hours watched

Unsurprisingly, Zentreya continues to lead as the most watched VTuber on Twitch, holding the first-place spot in the seven-day against her colleagues in VSPO! and Nijisanji. Unfortunately for VShojo, the top 15 list will prove less hospitable once Zen is officially out of the agency later this week. That said, don’t expect Ironmouse to vanquish her standing in the upper echelons of VTubing any time soon. She’s one of the few VTubers that have successfully “left orbit” culturally, becoming a recognized figure in the wider internet geekdom sphere.

There are two names in the top 15 that are worth discussing in detail, outliers that deserve a bit of highlighting. Both of these VTubers had successful weeks, but additional context is required to understand their strong performance. Read on for our analysis.

When the orca is away, Filian shall play

First, there’s the question of Mythic Talent. Or more specifically, Filian. Streams Charts data on the past 30 days for Mythic Talent’s Twitch VTubers reveals Shylily in the lead. With 636,511 watch hours against Filian’s 419,519. Shylily also streamed more than Filian, with 91 hours and 15 minutes over the past 30 days compared to Filian’s 69 (nice). But if we look closer at the seven-day Twitch performance for Mythic Talent VTubers? We see Shylily doesn’t appear in the top 20 for airtime at all. It’s as if she completely disappeared.

Which, she kind of did. Shylily’s last stream was June 30th. After which, everyone’s favorite orca was off to L.A. for Anime Expo 2025. A couple days away from Twitch did zero harm to Shylily’s standing in VTubing, for the record. Her meet and greet segment at AX was so popular, the convention eventually had to shut down her signings, as the crowd to meet her seemingly became a safety hazard.

Screenshot: Shylily x Gamer Supps x Anime Expo

“Sadly I can’t do signatures anymore!!” Shylily warned fans on Sunday, July 6th. “Anime Expo is not allowing me to sign anymore due to the big crowds forming. Gamer Supps tried everything they could to let me keep signing stuff but mommy Anime Expo doesn’t let me! So sorry about this!! Love you!”

With Shylily out of the equation for the past week, Mythic Talent’s other top VTubers were able to fight among each other to try leading the talent agency for VTuber viewership hours. Filian was in tight competition during Mythic Talent’s seven-day, up close against Vedal (or rather, Vedal and his AI VTuber Neuro-sama) and Saiiren. For Filian to ultimately come out on top is a testament to her humor, her charm, and her status as one of Mythic’s key success stories. Filian can, and will, continue to hold her own as the year goes on. But I’m sure you already knew that.

Phase Connect punches above its weight

Here’s a tough question: Is Phase Connect one of the most popular VTuber agencies in the English-language sphere?

No doubt, Phase is very culturally relevant in ENVTubing. Anyone who spends time on VTuber Twitter knows who MariMari is. And anyone who loosely watches VTubers has seen a Pipkin Pippa short on YouTube. Pippa in particular has been Phase’s most important talent historically — spreading the good Phase name by, for example, crashing out about a Walmart while playing Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy.

A “pop off” VTuber is a good thing. It’s not uncommon for agencies to invest in a wide assortment of talent, with the hopes that one or two will stand out, creating a knock-on effect to further uplift the rest of the group. Pippa has, and will continue to be, vital to Phase’s success. I personally believe MariMari will serve a similar role as her in due time; per PhaseTracker, MariMari saw an extremely steep climb in YouTube subscribers after joining Phase, and she seems set to be one of the first Phase Invaders Quest stars to hit 100,000 subs. Because there are culturally relevant Phase VTubers, this boosts Phase Connect’s cultural relevancy in VTubing, giving it a certain cachet.

Screenshot: Pipkin Pippa

However, cultural relevancy is often separate from popularity at large. Per 30-day data on VTuber agencies and subgroups across various streaming platforms, Phase Connect just barely crossed the 1-million-watch-hour threshold for the past month. Compared to all other agencies that received over 1 million hours of viewership, Phase underperformed: The agency averaged 817 viewers over the past 30 days, with a viewership peak of 7,137. All other agencies that landed seven-digit watch hours secured over 1,000 average viewers, with viewership peaks generally hitting five digits.

This doesn’t mean Phase is struggling, or that its business model is failing. It’s simply that certain Phase talents are massively successful, while others are building out toward long-term success. Look no further than the steep subscriber gap between Pippa and her fellow Phase talent. Phase seeks out pop-off talent in order to secure long-term return for everyone else; that’s clearly key to its future. Hence the curious question of the 11th most watched VTuber this past week: Clio Aite.

The curious case of Clio Aite

Like MariMari, Aite joined Phase as part of the Phase Invaders Quest lineup, although she was already a successful streamer in her own right as an independent creator. However, Aite’s ability to secure massive watch time is particularly relevant due to Phase’s underdog status. Over the past seven days, Aite scoured over 3,000 max viewers twice on stream, something she hasn’t done since June 9th, per data taken from TwitchTracker. TwitchTracker’s channel performance chart suggests Aite’s average viewership is growing overall, thanks in large part to her debut with Phase. The agency’s relationship with Aite is a mutually beneficial loop: Phase raises Aite’s standing, Aite raises Phase’s standing. Rinse and repeat.

Aite is a stand-out VTuber for several reasons. Pippa gave Phase a reputation for being “rough around the edges” in terms of her shock value humor. Something that, in my personal opinion, has gained a life of its own and led to a gross mischaracterization of both the agency and Pippa. Aite is a bit of a balm to those anxieties, as she carries a more refined and respectable demeanor. A former history professor with a knack for grand strategy games, Aite will host a history lecture one day, then stream the anime horse girl game the next. She offers a little bit of something for everyone across political and cultural persuasions, without tipping her hand in one specific direction. She’s friendly, polite, level-headed, and adorkable.

Clio Aite’s community captures why she performed well over the past week, noting her charm, charisma, and knack for building a welcoming community. Screenshot: Clio Aite

Will we see Aite continue to stand tall in the top 15 over July? I don’t necessarily think so. Remember, Shylily is set to come back soon, which will rearrange the standings. Additionally, Aite had her 3D debut stream on July 1st. As well as a July 5th stream where VTuber HinaBoBina raided with over 1,900 viewers. Aite also successfully took advantage of the Umamusume hype on July 6th, scoring her a peak viewership of approximately 2.6 thousand during that segment alone. The cards were stacked in Clio’s favor this week, and as commonly happens for Phase’s “pop off” talent… she popped off.

Hence, I do believe Aite is set to become one of the most important VTubers in Phase over time. She shows signs that she can perform well by offering one-of-a-kind content, all while keeping up with contemporary trends. And for VTuber fans who don’t quite jam with Pippa, Aite serves as an alternative — while still appealing to those of us who do enjoy the occasional Pippa clip or three. In my opinion, Aite seems set to soar as part of Phase. Time will tell. But if history is written by the victors, I expect Aite to tell it in due time.