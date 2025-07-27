Waka Flocka Flame’s SeaWorld Performance ‘Had the Employees Turnin’ up on the Job’

Imagine going to see the whales and dolphins and all of a sudden, you hear “Hard in Da Paint.” Nothing could possibly get me more amped than hearing “No Hands” over a cool breeze. Recently, Waka Flocka Flame performed at Seaworld of all places and played all the hits. The aforementioned hits, “Grove St. Party,” “O Let’s Do It,” “Round of Applause,” every smash hit in his catalog, he went on stage and performed.

The crowd and the employees alike absolutely adored the opportunity to see Waka Flocka tear up the stage. Hardcore head-banging, hair whipping and flopping, the crowd smiling and bouncing to every 808 drop. Those that knew the records already were hanging on to every word, rapping with him like they were on stage with him. Afterwards, Seaworld employees escort him off stage and he’s beaming with joy at the crowd still cheering and chanting for him as Glorilla plays in the background.

Videos by VICE

Waka Flocka spotted performing at SeaWorld and had the employees turnin’ up on the job. pic.twitter.com/RVOs8z7aXr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 27, 2025

Waka Flocka Flame Lights Up The Stage at Seaworld

Evidently, this isn’t the only time SeaWorld has brought out rappers and R&B artists to perform. The past four weeks saw Baby Bash, Ying Yang Twins, Fat Joe, and Soulja Boy teaming with Bow Wow. Like Waka Flocka, everyone received pretty big reactions in their outings on the water… except Fat Joe.

Someone captured his set at SeaWorld and the crowd were less than enthused. As he performed DJ Khaled’s “We Takin Over,” most people were glued to the crowd. When Ja Rule’s “New York” came on, the call and response was extremely mild. It pales in comparison to the Waka Flocka performance because the energy just isn’t the same. Soulja Boy and Bow Wow didn’t necessarily have this problem.

Now that Waka is finished, there are four left on the docket. The first revolves around stars of the 90s, particularly Color Me Badd, Rob Base, Treach of Naughty by Nature and Young MC. Then, Trina and Ginuwine take over the next two weeks. The last performance is on August 23rd for “The Turnt Up Tour.” This combines artists of the 2000s like Petey Pablo, Paul Wall, J-Kwon, and Bubba Sparxxx. It seems like SeaWorld of all places might be the place for older artists to thrive nowadays.