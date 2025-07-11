Want a Yaoi VTuber Group? Well, Here You Go

Hello, fujoshis of the world. Do you want to watch some handsome VTubers? What about some handsome VTubers who get involved in boys’ love entanglements? If so, allow me to introduce you to an upcoming VTuber group that promises to be “your new yaoi VTuber obsession.” That’s right, we’re getting an M/M VTubing initiative, with six models already confirmed for all the seme-uke pairings you could ever want.

Boys Love Live is an independent VTuber group focused on “voice-driven drama, chaotic flirting, and dangerously high levels of chemistry,” all with a yaoi tinge. Per the group’s YouTube account, Boys Love Live will offer weekly VTuber streams with “original character lore,” “visual novel vibes,” and “BL chaos in real-time.”

Videos by VICE

“From livestreams to story arcs, fanservice to fanfics—we’re here to make your heart race and your timeline scream,” the group’s YouTube teases.

‘80% sexual tension, 20% trauma’

“Can they not be friends without being shipped?”

No. That’s illegal here. 😤 — 💫Boys Love Live💫 (@BoysLoveLive) July 8, 2025

Initially, Boys Love Live turned heads on July 7th. After the group debuted a logo by artist Nekogitan, securing over 4,000 likes on Twitter. But it wasn’t until the next day that Boys Love Live truly popped off on Twitter. On July 8th, the org teased its six male VTuber models, including a supposed catboy. VTuber fans were hyped by the announcement, securing over 5,500 likes and more than 1,700 bookmarks.

“This cast is 80% sexual tension, 20% trauma,” Boys Love Live teased above the VTubers’ silhouettes. “Which boy cries in the rain? Which one bites? Find out soon.”

This cast is 80% sexual tension, 20% trauma.

Which boy cries in the rain? Which one bites?

Find out soon.🫦 pic.twitter.com/0GgXcJFhDd — 💫Boys Love Live💫 (@BoysLoveLive) July 9, 2025

In a tweet from Thursday night, Boys Love Live stressed that the organization doesn’t have corporate backing from a VTuber agency. It’s simply “a group of adopted degenerates brought together by passion (and obsession).” The indie group promises “chaotic collabs, gorgeous art, fics, dubs, and so much more.” It’s unclear for now if Boys Love Live will also delve into popular yaoi settings like the Omegaverse. Seeing how we’re set to get a neko boy, it wouldn’t surprise me; BLL clearly knows what yaoi fans want.

As of this article’s publication, Boys Love Live does not have a debut date set. However, the group already has over 4,600 followers on Twitter. This is despite the fact Boys Love Live only created its Twitter account in April. It’s just another sign that any independent VTuber group, organization, or initiative can receive plenty of love with the right marketing. All it takes is a solid understanding of your core audience and an active, consistent presence on Twitter. Follow Boys Love Live on Twitter now, and subscribe to its YouTube to prepare yourself for the group’s yaoi shenanigans.