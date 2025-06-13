Want to Get Started VTubing? You Need to Bookmark This VTuber’s Resource List

These days, it feels like everyone is a little interested in VTubing. Content creators are VTuber-curious, if you will. But how do you actually get started as a VTuber? What does it entail? How do you stream to Twitch? And if you’re a small creator who lacks the budget to commission your own model or music, where can you turn to pick up some assets? All this and more can be answered with one of my favorite catch-all websites for new VTubers: VTResources.

Run by VTuber Fafrotsky, VTResources offers technical help, plugin software to enhance VTubers’ streams, and even advice for reaching out to artists. It’s a one-stop shop that deserves a place in your browser’s bookmarks section. Whether you’re new to VTubing or a seasoned vet.

New vtubers, use this site now

Screenshot: Faf

Hosted via Carrd, Faf’s website is a full blown crash course to all the VTubing basics. Its scope is large and thorough. On the “General Resources” page, visitors can find advice for commissioning Live2D model art, a breakdown of the VTuber commission process, links to popular software like Capcut and Handbrake, guidelines for growing one’s Twitch channel, and a YouTube playlist full of technically oriented VTuber tutorials. There’s even a time zone converter for organizing collabs and communicating your scheduled livestream times to fans around the world.

For folks who have figured out their bare bones basics but still need help on actually setting up their first Twitch stream, VTResources also includes guides to using OBS, a link to popular collab tool Reactive, and even a brand new tool I’ve never heard of: Twitch Tools by @CommanderRoot. Twitch Tools comes with all sorts of neat and nifty features, including a link to a Twitch backup site created by @CommanderRoot called Vault.

VTresources even offers advice on drm-free music

And for intermediate VTubers, or smaller creators hitting your first double-digit CCVs on Twitch? Well, there’s something here for you too. Faf’s stream-safe audio guide is perfect for finding some cozy lo-fi beats during your Just Chatting streams. The site’s modeling guide section is also fantastic for VTubers who want to create their very own Live2D avatars or 3D VTubers. The website even links out to various free assets, overlays, panels, and backgrounds that budding VTubers can use for their channels. And if you see something missing on the list that you’d like to recommend to newbies? Faf even provides guidelines to reach out to get your recommendation added.

Whether you’re a new VTuber, or one already well established in the field? You should keep a close eye on what Faf offers with VTResources. Every day, I dig through a little more of the site. Picking out all the hidden gems found within this massive list. Give it a look when you have a chance, it’s well worth your time.