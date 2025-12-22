Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy Alpha Is Live And Here Is How To Join

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy doesn’t have an official release date yet, but gamers can now get a sneak peek at the upcoming RPG if they qualify to participate in the alpha.

Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy alpha testing is now active

In 2023 Owlcat Games brought RPG fans into the world of Warhammer 40k with its adaptation of the swashbuckling Rogue Trader TTRPG. The game was well-received and the developer is aiming to continue its success in the grimdark fantasy setting with an adaptation of another TTRPG classic: Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy.

Just like the original tabletop RPG, the upcoming Dark Heresy game will put players in control of an Inquisitor charged with protecting the Imperium. Players will be tasked with investigating heresy deep within the Calixis Sector.

In the Warhammer universe, inquisitors are the final defense of Humanity in the face of annihilation. One of the highlights of the game is the investigative system, which players will use to uncover nefarious plots, interrogate suspects, and piece together conspiracies. These detective-inspired mechanics are going to be the biggest change from Rogue Trader.

How to Join the Dark Heresy Alpha

Screenshot: Steam

The Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy alpha test is available to all gamers who have pre-ordered the Developers Digital Pack ($79.99) or Collector’s Edition of the game through the Owlcat Games website. Shoppers should take note that they will need to leave Steam and visit the developer’s website to successfully complete all of the steps required to unlock the alpha access.

Upgrade Your Pre-Order Edition

Players who did not purchase one of the qualifying editions, but still want to participate in the alpha are able to upgrade. To do this, log in to your account on the Owlcat Games website and open the “My orders” tab. On the right, you will see a large red “Upgrade” button. By clicking on it and following the instructions, you will be able to upgrade your order.

Alpha Activation Protocol

Redeem the alpha key in your account on the Warhammer 40,000: Dark Heresy website. Proceed to your profile page and then head to the “Digital Download” section.

Log in to your Steam client. Select “Games” —> “Activate a Product on Steam” in the main section at the top of the screen.

Enter your alpha code in the window that appears on the screen.

After entering the product code, click “Confirm”.

After those four steps are complete, the alpha project should appear in your Steam library and be ready to download.

The alpha tests are now open and there is no confirmed end date for this testing period. Players can begin testing now and provide feedback that will help shape the final release.