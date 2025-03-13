‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3’ Is Confirmed To Be In Active Development

I can’t remember the last time a sequel was announced so quickly! Coming off the success of its predecessor? There’s now a formal confirmation of the development of Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3. “Brought to you by Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment and Games Workshop: the partnership behind the critically acclaimed 2024 hit Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the upcoming title promises bigger battles, more action and more enemies to purge,” the official Warhammer 40K community page states.

“Specific details on gameplay, setting and factions are tightly under wraps. But we can confirm Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 will boast an all-new immersive campaign and multiplayer modes!”

“Space Marine 2 has proven to be a transformative game for Saber. It is the culmination of everything we have learned about game development in our 25 years in the business. We are now starting to develop Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3, a game that still carries with it tremendous expectations from our rapidly expanding fanbase. While we will continue to support and grow the Space Marine 2 universe over the coming years. We will take all our learnings and apply them to an even bigger and more spectacular game for the third installment. We view this as an opportunity to create a true love letter to the Warhammer 40K universe.” said Matthew Karch, CEO of Saber Interactive.

Screenshot: Focus Entertainment

‘warhammer 40k: space marine 3’ is going to be one for the history books

“Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 3 is likely years away from release. But the good news for all you Space Marine 2 fans is there’s still years of support coming your way. Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment are working tirelessly to deliver a jawdropping lineup of new missions, additional upgrades and more enemies to introduce to the business-end of your bolt rifle. ‘Horde’ mode is right around the corner!”

…I’m almost afraid to ask, but thanks to Secret Level, I’m also curious. So, where do I start in my Warhammer 40K lore rabbit hole? I need the advice of some of y’all dedicated fans. All I know is that it’s extensive, but if it’s interesting? I’m in there!