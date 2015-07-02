Watch a Modded 3D Printer Paint with Light

When I was a kid, my mom advised me in earnest against a career that could (probably) be done by a robot. Now, apparently you can take “light painter” off that list, since Indian architect Ekaggrat Singh Kalsi has created a 3D printer mod that can “print” light patterns in full color. We’ve seen this technique before, developed for an industrial robot arm by Carnegie Mellon students last year, but Kalsi’s household-sized version lets you make 3D portraits in the comfort of your own maker space. He’s been working on the project for over a year, releasing video of a monotone light printer in June of 2014, but his newest edition can produce brilliant, full-color floating faces like it’s nobody’s business. At least, when it comes to my career, it might still be difficult to create something like Darren Pearson‘s 1,000-light painting stop-motion masterpiece with the dot matrix-like dashes it produces.
Check out his demo video, sliced light in color, below.
For more of Ekaggrat Singh Kalsi’s work, visit his website.
