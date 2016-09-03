Watch Against Me!’s Paranoid New Video for “333”

Against Me!’s seventh studio album, Shape Shift With Me, is out on September 16 and the band have already released its first three singles in the lead-up. “333” came out as soon as the album was announced in early July before the band released “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” as part of the Adult Swim Singles Series later in the month. Then, a couple weeks back, we had the dizzying video for “Crash.”

Now they have released the brilliant, unnerving video for “333.” Directed by Say Anything… star Ione Skye and featuring Orange is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne, it shows a sixties-era housewife descending into mania, hallucinating, before eventually letting go; she flits between paranoia and liberation.



Check it out below and keep an eye out for Laura Jane Grace’s forthcoming memoir, Tranny, co-written with Noisey editor Dan Ozzi.

