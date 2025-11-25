WATCH: Huge Brawl Breaks Out on ‘WWE Raw’ Ahead of ‘Survivor Series’

Last night’s WWE Raw ended with the men’s WarGames advantage match. Following the match, a brawl broke out between the baby faces and heels.

In a Raw exclusive clip, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, Logan Paul and Bron Breakker are seen retreating. Lesnar and McIntyre hype the group up to go into the ring but only Paul enters. He’s left with CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and the Usos.

Punk picks him up and hits a GTS, sending him to the mat. He gets back up, Rhodes hits the Cross Rhodes. Then, Reigns lands a diabolical spear as the crowd erupts in cheers. In additional footage shared to WWE’s social media, the baby faces are seen cheers-ing with Prime bottles Stone Cold Steve Austin style. They dump out the bottles onto a lifeless Paul.

Thus far, the heels have all been on the same page going into the match this weekend. The baby faces are encountering a power struggle between the two champions calling themselves “Captain.” It’ll be interesting to see if they can work it out before Saturday or if that’s the very thing that leads to their downfall.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Survivor Series: WarGames has become a Thanksgiving tradition for fans all around the world to enjoy. This year, there are the standard WarGames matches for the women and women as well as two titles on the line. After becoming a Grandslam Champion, John Cena will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dominik Mysterio. It is scheduled to be his penultimate appearance in a wrestling ring. Additionally, Stephanie Vaquer defends her Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella.

This year’s women’s WarGames has, potentially, the most stacked babyface team ever. Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss and AJ Lee against Becky Lynch, Lash Legend, Nia Jax, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

Tune into Survivor Series: WarGames live on Saturday, November 29th, on ESPN+. For fans watching internationally, the Premium Live Event will be available on Netflix.

