Watch Lil Yachty and Charli XCX Lead Horde of Pink Zombies in the “After the Afterparty” Video

Having dealt with ​ Charli​ XCX’s greatness when “After the Afterparty” came out Friday, let’s take just one brief moment to talk about Lil Yachty. Add his verse here to his appearances on Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book cut “Mixtape” and D.R.A.M’s perfect summer jam “Broccoli​” and you have a debased trinity of hedonistic raps. Talk all you want about his chops, but the guy is going to keep showing up on huge, shameless, addictive pop tracks. And he’s going to make them more fun.

If you doubt that, here’s the new video for ​ “After the Afterparty” which features both XCX and Yachty leading a horde of zombies between parties and then having a foam party. It’s gorey and slick and all sorts of good and you can watch it below.

