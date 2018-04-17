Watch the Deeply Disturbing New Trailer for ‘Hereditary’

A24’s upcoming horror movie, Hereditary, is gearing up to be one of the scariest movies of 2018. The thing already waged “pure emotional terrorism” on Sundance this year, but we won’t have to wait until its June release to find out just how brutally unnerving the movie really is. On Tuesday, A24 released a new trailer for Hereditary, and it is so deeply disturbing it might scare you out of becoming a parent.

The movie, which was written and directed by Ari Aster, tells the story of a mother, played by Toni Collette, who is forced to deal with her family’s demons—literally—once her own mother dies. The new trailer gives us our first real look at Collette’s character’s daughter, Charlie, a strange and unsettling young girl who seems to have inherited her grandmother’s dark side.

Videos by VICE

In the trailer, Charlie—played by Milly Shapiro, of Matilda on Broadway—creeps around, cuts the heads off of birds, and somehow manages to make eating cake look like some kind of ghastly endeavor. She also works on some terribly weird art projects, including some freaky-ass dolls that no innocent child should ever be allowed to craft. Get this kid some construction paper and a set of paint pens, for Christ’s sake.

The dolls made an appearance at SXSW, when they showed up on some lucky audience members’ doorsteps. But now some of her fucked-up twig and button figurines are up for grabs on Etsy—if you’re into that kind of thing.

Hereditary has already been praised as “a new generation’s The Exorcist,” but it seems like Charlie is also in the running for this generation’s Damien from The Omen, as the new reason for parents to secretly fear their children. You can catch Hereditary in theaters starting on June 8 if you’re ready to start flinching in terror every time a kid looks at you weird for the rest of the summer.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.

Follow VICE on Twitter.