Kanye Is Live Streaming the Visual for “Famous” and You Can Watch It Right Here

I too have wonderful memories of that chilly February evening, families gathered round the glow of a MacBook Air, young professionals hurrying home from work to be with those they loved, all ready to glimpse Young Thug looking bored while wearing a yellow carpet. It was the first airing of Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo and it was a global event, on par with Live Aid and the Cuban Missile Crisis. For one brief moment, the world held its breath. Then Kanye West called Taylor Swift a bitch.

We will once again be in the presence of greatness tonight when Yeezy live streams the video for “Famous” from The Forum in Los Angeles at 10 PM EST. There, again, he will explain to us that he made Swift famous, but this time there will be a pre-recorded visual accompaniment rather than a collection of very skinny people wearing some clothes. Will there be some special guests? Who’s to say. Will Taylor Swift arrive in person to finally reveal that she did, of course, tell Kanye that it was fine to call her a bitch in a song? Maybe. Will Kanye play some fabricated tape of the phone conversation that Kim insists they have recorded in which Taylor is all like, “Yeah, totally Kanye, that’s hilarious, you are a genius, calling me a bitch would be really funny”? Wait, that sounds possible.

Watch the video below to find out.