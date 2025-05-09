Waypoint Weekend Episode 24: We’re Gonna Rock Down to Electric Avenue

Every time I get ready to sign off for the week, I can’t help but think of that video of Kiryu and Majima at the Disco. Yes… Finally here… It’s Friday Night, baby. That means it’s time for another exciting episode of Waypoint Weekend. We always like to take a moment and connect to find out what we’re all planning on getting up to over the weekend, and it’s one of my favorite times of the week. Not only because I love to see what we’re all playing, but because I get to finally log off for a bit.

Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios

My HTC Vive Ultimate Trackers just arrived this week, so, naturally, I planned to hop into VRChat this weekend and experience some new and improved full-body tracking as a gigantic anime girl. But I have one small (heh) problem: Vive doesn’t provide body straps with the 3+1 trackers. Meaning I now have to wait until Monday in order to move my enormous anime girl chest, waist, hips, and feet with alarmingly immersive accuracy in VR. I might still hop into VRChat to prep a bit, but otherwise, my weekend plans have been foiled. For now.

Otherwise, I’m getting the Helldivers 2 itch again, so I might hop back into the game and help liberate the galaxy from bugs or robots or whatever is going on right now. I’m honestly incredibly out of the loop. Also! I want to take some more time with Touhou 20. I played the demo live on stream earlier this week during my fundraiser for ex-Polygon games journalists, and wow. Touhou 20 is hard. I’m super eager to talk about it for Waypoint next week. Once I stop getting completely and utterly bodied by this game, that is.

Screenshot: id Software

I’m locked into Dahlia View now that I’ve got a little bit of time between DOOM: The Dark Ages and my next review. That trailer for I Am Ripper has me excited to dig into that. And I’ll actually be going back to DOOM 2016 and Eternal, because the newest entry has me ready to experience the series in chronological order.

Screenshot: Logoi Games

Look, I’m a sucker for Cozy Games and Platformers. So, combining the two? Pure magic, in my eyes. I received a copy of Doloc Town as a gift, and I’m excited to tear into this one. It looks like a beautiful little romp, with adorable animations and some genuinely challenging platforming. I’m eager to see how the two meld together, as this could take my top spot on the Cozy Game Pyramid.

Outside of this, I’m hoping to spend some more time playing Squirreled Away and Palia with my wife, as the newest expansion is coming to Palia next week. It feels like just yesterday that they announced it. Where does the time go? Either way, I’m getting ready to start exploring this cursed forest, and I’m super excited to be able to play on my PlayStation or Xbox once the latest version drops.

Screenshot: Matt Vatankhah

This weekend, I’m going back to my tried and true. My cozy place. My biggest obsession since the summer of 2023. Back on the streets, baby. Street Fighter 6 is always on my mind, but with a new character around the corner and an Overwatch 2 collab even closer… Well, it just makes me even more motivated to jump back in. Probably the opposite effect the Overwatch 2 collab has in mind, honestly. Hey, I’m still forking over cash for those SF6 skins, though.

I don’t know what else there’s to say about Street Fighter 6. It’s just an immaculate fighting game, and certainly my favorite in a long, long time. It’s still missing some of the series’ most iconic characters (gimme Balrog already, Capcom), but I’m confident its roster will continue to blossom over the next years of its lifespan. I’m not sweating over it – Street Fighter 6 feels so good to play that it’s easy to forget about its misses.

Screenshot: Kepler Interactive

*Looks Left* *Looks Right* *Sees no sign of Brent* …Well, then. I have some more Clair Obscur to work through! Since I’ve said all I’ve ever needed to say about this masterpiece of a game, here’s something different for y’all. If it weren’t for South of Midnight, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 would be the easiest Best Soundtrack of 2025 winner at this year’s Game Awards.

Every single song is an absolute, unequaled banger. Just listen to Monoco’s theme up there. Listen. Let every note pierce your skull and be permanently etched onto your brain. By the way, that song plays one damn time in the entire game. Lorien Testard didn’t have to go this hard. But he did, and the gaming world is better as a result. But, yeah, I’m warning y’all now: the fix is in. When we do our Game of the Year accolades at the end of the year, I’m poisoning the jury. Clair Obscur or bust.

Thus Ends Another Waypoint Weekend

It’s been quite a while since I’ve been this intrigued by a Cozy Game, especially after watching the previews for Duloc Town. It looks so serene, yet also somewhat terrifying. No matter if we’re punching other players in the face or strapping a headset to our own, we’ve always got something interesting happening during the weekends. Thanks for turning up for another episode of Waypoint Weekend. As always, keep on being amazing.