Waypoint Wishlist: Xbox 360 Edition

It’s hard to believe that one of my favorite consoles of all time, the Xbox 360, is officially considered “retro” now. But, with the neverending waves of remasters and remakes that are hitting other consoles, we may as well start fantasizing about games we’d love to see get another shot. In this episode of Waypoint Wishlist, we chat about our favorite games on the Xbox 360, and why we think they deserve that second chance at life. Maybe the Xbox Prime can play them all.

While my original choice of game, El Shaddai Ascension of the Metatron, got the most surprising remaster and re-release, there’s one more game I can think of that I would love to see another shot at. While the Tenchu series was at its best on the PlayStation 1, Tenchu Z has a soft spot in my heart. Sure, it’s not the best that the franchise has to offer, but its unique take on the genre deserves another chance.

We have a lot of fast-paced Ninja/Samurai games. Funny enough, Tenchu Z was published by FromSoftware. And we know how beloved they are nowadays, don’t we? I’d love to see them take a crack at making a proper Tenchu game or even give Tenchu Z a little bit of a brush-up to see if it may have more of a following in today’s day and age. And as much as I enjoy Sekiro, that doesn’t count. Just because it has a grappling hook doesn’t make it a Tenchu game.

The Xbox 360. The console I think most of us have as the clear winner of its generation. This was my main console with the Wii as my secondary. But I’ll always remember it as the one that got my introverted ass online. Between Destiny and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, I spent hours upon hours online. But neither of those games stuck out to me.

My favorite game on this console is Gears of War 2. Really, it’s the whole Gears trilogy, but I’m forcing myself to stick to one game. Between the story and the environment, this to me is the perfect 360 game. We already got the first game remastered as the “Ultimate Edition”, it’s time for 2 and 3 to follow suit.

There aren’t many Xbox 360 games (besides the obvious Halo franchise) that come to mind besides Condemned: Criminal Origins. I remember picking this up for cheap from GameStop, not really knowing what it was about, and jumping in blind. What I got was a grisly survival horror with psychological thriller elements that I couldn’t shake off.

For its time, a focus on melee combat wasn’t typical for first-person shooters. Condemned shines with its visceral, in-your-face beatdowns where ammo is scarce, but lead pipes and glass bottles aren’t. Diving into the shoes of an FBI agent framed for murder, and defending yourself from constant waves of ruthless street killers, it’s a nonstop ride of unsettling tension that I’d love to see again today.

It was between Lost Odyssey and Too Human. I’m just going to choose the one that was actually good: Lost Odyssey! So, this is a classic 360 joint! …And it’s notoriously hard. But, the lore? Captivating. The main character: Kaim? An immortal fella who’s stoic and stern. …For what ends up being valid reasons. Lost Odyssey is surprisingly sad? And introspective? You know all of those “Hey, wouldn’t being immortal be cool?!” stories? This is NOT that. One of the main themes of the game is that being immortal? Stinks.

Truthfully, all the elements combine to make one of the most memorable JRPGs of that console generation! I don’t know if I trust anyone to remake it from ground zero. So, I’ll settle for a spirited remaster and call it a day. (I’m sorry, Too Human. You do deserve to be fully realized, but Lost Odyssey takes precedence!)

No matter how you look at it, they just don’t make them like this anymore. If nothing else, a good portion of these games are at least backward compatible; something competing systems can’t boast and brag about. Honestly? We can disregard basically all of these choices for the proper champions: The Burger King Trilogy. I need Sneak King with ray tracing as soon as possible.