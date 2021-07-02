Waypoint Radio Enters: The Beef Zone

It’s the Friday before a longish holiday for us folks here at Waypoint Radio, and you can feel that slightly manic “day before break” energy in the air. Rob, Patrick, and Cado gather round the old podcasting mics to talk Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy VII Remake (those are different things), Golf, Mario Golf (different things!), Flatland, Flatland vol.2 (very different things), and take a real deep and luxuriating dive into the Question Bucket.

Discussed: Sheriff of Nottingham 23.34, Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade 29:40, Mario Golf: Super Rush 57:22, Flatland Vol. 2 1:17:46, The Question Bucket 1:22:48

