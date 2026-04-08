Hardcore Music Has Great Healing Benefits for Overall Health, According to Upcoming Documentary

Producers Howie Abrams, Seth Abrams, and Jammi York initially planned to write a book about the healing power of hardcore music. Genres like punk and heavy metal, and bands like Social Distortion, the Ramones, Bad Religion, and H2O. They wanted to dive deep into how hardcore helps those with chronic conditions, mental health issues, or cancer.

But the book idea didn’t quite capture the entire vision they were working toward.

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“We really didn’t feel that a book could do this idea justice,” Howie Abrams, who was also the director, told NY1‘s Roger Clark. “So we decided, three non-filmmakers, to make a movie about people who suffer from anything and everything—health, mental health, illness, disability—and have used aggressive music that we grew up being told wasn’t music at all to heal, to be motivated.”

The film is called Heavy Healing, and features interviews with many crucial figures in the hardcore scene. Members of the bands Murphy’s Law, Agnostic Front, Killswitch Engage, Bowling for Soup, Leeway, and H2O contributed to the film. Former D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin also contributed, almost three years after suffering a spinal stroke that caused paralysis in his legs.

Hardcore Documentary Highlights the Importance of Music for Healing

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The project was partially inspired by Seth Abrams’ experience with a sudden illness. Speaking with NY1, the longtime music industry exec shared that he suffered an aortic aneurysm and a stroke. After that, his perspective on life was forever altered.

“Fans of music may not know that the musicians they look up to have had health things, and now they see a story—‘Oh, I have to go to a doctor too, this guy has the same thing I’m dealing with,’” said Seth. “They see their favorite band and artists in a whole different light because of it.”

The main takeaway of the film is essentially that healing can come from anywhere. If it makes someone feel better, it doesn’t matter how loud, fast, or aggressive it is. There are no rules that say hardcore punk or crispy blackened death metal can’t promote serenity and healing. For the right person, of course.

That’s what Heavy Healing wants to highlight. The film also features several prominent hardcore figures who use music for their own personal healing. For example, Lou Koller, founder of Sick of It All, has esophageal cancer. Michael “Kaves” McLeer, co-founder of Lordz of Brooklyn, struggles with anxiety.

“Ultimately, whatever gets you there,” said Howie Abrams. “If it’s like I’m going to listen to Slayer on the train to get me to go, then that’s what you should do. It can be anything, whatever keeps you motivated.”

Heavy Healing will debut at the ReelAbilities Film Festival in New York, the leading festival dedicated to films by and about people with disabilities. The two scheduled screenings take place on April 25 in Harlem and April 27 in Brooklyn.