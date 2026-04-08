How Many Times Can You Reheat Leftovers Before It Gets Risky?

There’s a certain comfort in a fridge full of leftovers. Dinner is handled. Lunch is prepped. But somewhere around day three, comfort starts curdling into anxiety—and the mental math gets a little creative. If you reheat it now, does the clock reset? Does it buy another few days?

The answer is no. And food safety experts are pretty tired of this particular myth.

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The logic behind the “reheat to reset” theory sounds reasonable enough on the surface: zap the food before bacteria get a foothold, and you’ll perpetually delay the problem. Convenient, tidy, and almost entirely wrong, according to the food safety specialists at SELF.

At What Point Does Reheating Leftovers Become Risky?

Here’s what’s actually happening. The real danger window for leftovers isn’t in the fridge—it’s the stretch between cooking and cooling, when food dips into what experts call the temperature “danger zone,” between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. “As heated food is cooling, any bacteria that gets into it are going to replicate quickly—some bacteria can reproduce in just 20 minutes,” Bill Sullivan, PhD, Showalter professor in microbiology and immunology at the Indiana University School of Medicine, told SELF. The longer food lingers in that range, the higher the risk that heat-resistant toxins and spores have already set up shop.

And that’s the part that reheating can’t fix. Getting leftovers to 165 degrees Fahrenheit will wipe out most active bacteria, but certain toxins and spores, like Bacillus cereus in rice or Clostridium perfringens in meat-based dishes, are heat-resistant and survive the microwave just fine. “Reheating reduces risk, but it doesn’t erase it,” Darin Detwiler, PhD, a food safety expert and associate teaching professor at Northeastern University’s College of Professional Studies, said.

On top of that, every time you reheat something, you’re sending it back through the danger zone as it cools down again. Detwiler told SELF that the smart move is to pull out only what you plan to eat right then, and get the rest back in the fridge as quickly as possible after the original cook.

The FDA’s position is three to four days for refrigerated leftovers, and no amount of wishful thinking moves that number. Dr. Sullivan said that solid safety habits during cooking and cooling can stretch things by a day or two at best—not a reset, just a small reprieve. And since the bacteria that cause foodborne illness are invisible, trusting your eyes or nose is a gamble, not a strategy.

If something smells off, looks slimy, or has changed color, Detwiler says toss it without hesitation. And if you genuinely want to extend the life of a meal, freeze it—before the clock runs out, not after.

The microwave is a lot of things. A time machine isn’t one of them.