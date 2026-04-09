Daily Horoscope: April 9, 2026

The cosmos are firing on all cylinders today. Mars finally stomps back into Aries, done with the murky waters of Pisces and ready to move with teeth. If you’ve felt sluggish or stuck lately, that changes now. The Moon’s opposition to Jupiter is stirring up a push-pull between what you feel and what you want, so expect some internal noise. But Venus and the Moon are locked in a trine, which softens the edges just enough to make it bearable. Pay attention, stargazer. The sky’s handing you a rare cocktail of raw energy and genuine warmth today. What you do with it is entirely up to you.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars is finally home, and honestly? So are you. This transit has your instincts firing on all cylinders—your gut knows things your brain hasn’t caught up to yet. Trust that. You’ve been playing by everyone else’s rules long enough, Aries. Today’s energy doesn’t ask you to slow down; it dares you to move with intention. There’s a difference between reckless and fearless. Go be the latter.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Venus is sitting right in your lap today, and the Moon’s trine makes everything feel warmer, softer. You deserve that. But here’s the thing, Taurus, comfort is your superpower and your trap. Today, the universe isn’t pushing you anywhere. It’s asking you to notice what actually feels good versus what you’ve simply gotten used to. Those are two very different things.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury’s swimming through Pisces, and your usually sharp tongue feels a little waterlogged. That’s not a bad thing. You process the world through words, Gemini, but today the universe is asking you to feel something before you explain it away. Not every experience needs a punchline. Sit in the feeling a little longer than feels comfortable. You might actually surprise yourself with what comes up.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your Moon’s parked in Capricorn, which already feels like wearing someone else’s shoes. Add a trine to Venus and an opposition to Jupiter, and today’s got big “too much of a good thing” energy. You feel everything, Cancer, we know. But not every emotion needs a response today. Let some of it pass through. You’re allowed to just witness your own feelings without drowning in them.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun’s blazing through Aries right now, and your fire just found more fire. That’s either brilliant or a lot. You’ve never had a problem showing up fully, Leo, but today asks something specific: show up for yourself first. Not the version of you that everyone expects. The real one. The one with the big dreams you haven’t told anyone about yet. Start there.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

You’ve rewritten your to-do list three times, and it still doesn’t feel right. That’s not a productivity problem. Your ruling planet’s swimming through Pisces, which means your usual laser focus has gone a little blurry, Virgo. And honestly? Let it. You fix everything for everyone else constantly. Today, let something be imperfect and see if the world actually falls apart. Spoiler: it won’t.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been so busy making sure everyone else is comfortable that you forgot to ask what you actually want. Classic. The Moon’s trine to Venus today wraps your world in a genuinely warm glow, Libra, and you deserve to absorb that for yourself for once. Stop drafting the text. Stop weighing every option. Something good is right in front of you. Just take it.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You already know what’s wrong. You’ve known for a while. That’s the thing about you, Scorpio—you see everything, including the stuff you’d rather not. Pluto’s been pushing through Aquarius, quietly dismantling the structures you’ve outgrown. The uncomfortable truth sitting in the back of your mind today isn’t there to haunt you. It’s there because you’re finally ready to do something about it.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You preach freedom like a religion, but you’ve been white-knuckling this one situation for months. You know the one. Jupiter’s in Cancer while the Moon pushes back hard, and that tension lands right in your chest today, Sagittarius. Your instincts and your ambitions are screaming at each other. What if you just let someone help? Wild concept, right?

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve been running on discipline and sheer willpower for so long, you’ve forgotten what it feels like to actually want something. Not achieve it. Want it. Saturn’s cutting through Aries right now, and that fire is asking you something personal, Capricorn. All that responsibility you carry so well—is any of it actually yours? Check the weight before you keep climbing.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You love humanity in theory but the actual humans in your life? That’s trickier. Uranus is grinding through Taurus, shaking loose everything you thought was stable. One of your big, beautiful ideas needs to come down from the clouds, Aquarius. You can’t change the world from a distance. Start with the person right in front of you.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You feel everything so intensely that sometimes you forget you’re allowed to act on it. Neptune’s blazing through Aries, and that dreamy inner world of yours has some real fire under it right now. Use it, Pisces. That thing you’ve been romanticizing from a safe distance? It’s actually within reach. The only thing standing between you and it is you. Go find out.

Pisces monthly horoscope