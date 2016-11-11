We Talk About Election Results And Being A Jerk In ‘Dishonored 2’ On Waypoint Radio

Though the election of Donald Trump doesn’t have an immediate effect on what we’re doing here at Waypoint, it got us thinking about our mission statement. Editor-in-chief Austin Walker, myself, and managing editor Danielle Riendeau hopped into the podcast bunker to discuss this and more.



(If you missed Austin’s editorial on the past week, make sure you read it.)

In addition to Trump, we talk about Dishonored 2, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and Nintendo’s recently released NES Classic.

Oh, right! We also have a podcast name: Waypoint Radio. It took us a while to settle on a name, but after several weeks of podcasting, we’re finally there. You don’t have to worry about the podcast feed changing with the new name—it’ll download in the same place it always has.

Interaction with you is a big part of this new podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Make sure to swing back to Waypoint on Monday for the next episode.