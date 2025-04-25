Rare Capcom RPG ‘Breath of Fire IV’ Returns to PC After 25 Years on GOG

After years of not being available on modern platforms, Breath of Fire IV is finally making its return to PC. The iconic Capcom RPG is getting a second life on GOG as part of its Preservation Program. However, it’s not just a simple re-release—players will now be able to enjoy the PlayStation classic with updated features as well!

‘Breath of Fire IV’ Gets Second Life on PC

Screenshot: GOG

Originally released on PlayStation in 2000 and Microsoft Windows in 2003, Breath of Fire IV went nearly two decades without being available on modern PC platforms. All of that has changed, as GOG has announced that the Capcom title is now available in their store to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Now, GOG could have simply re-released the old port and called it a day—but instead, they chose to go above and beyond to provide fans of the Breath of Fire series with the best possible version of the beloved RPG.

Videos by VICE

In a press release, GOG explained: “Breath of Fire IV joins the GOG Preservation Program with essential upgrades. Our enhanced version is fully optimized for modern systems, with Windows 10 and 11 compatibility. Players can enjoy both English and Japanese localization, along with improved graphics powered by an upgraded DirectX renderer, new display options like Windowed Mode, V-Sync, Anti-Aliasing, and refined gamma correction for better visuals. The audio engine has been upgraded, restoring missing environmental sounds and adding new configuration options.”

So, yeah, that’s a lot to unpack. As someone who adores classic RPGs, this is an absolute dream. Not only do we get to experience it as originally intended, but we now have access to modern hardware features that really make it shine. The Breath of Fire series is also one of Capcom’s best, so I love that a whole new generation of players will finally get a chance to drink it in.

How GOG is Rescuing Classic Games

Screenshot: GOG

The revival of Breath of Fire IV was actually the result of GOG’s Dreamlist feature, which lets users vote on games they’d like to see brought back to life. According to GOG, over 22,000 fans voted for Breath of Fire IV. As a result, they teamed up with Capcom to re-release the dormant RPG as part of the platform’s GOG Preservation Program. The Breath of Fire sequel isn’t the only classic title to come back to life through the gaming storefront. Here’s a list of games also coming to the GOG Preservation Program via player voting:

Ultima Underworld 1+2

Ultima 9: Ascension

Worlds of Ultima: The Savage Empire

Worms: Armageddon

Robin Hood: The Legend of Sherwood

Realms of the Haunting

Tex Murphy: Under a Killing Moon

Stonekeep

Obviously, I’m biased as a Breath of Fire fan, but I genuinely think this is a cool program. There are so many classic games that are just no longer available on modern platforms. And with how quickly the industry is evolving, they are at risk of being lost forever. So, I think both Capcom and GOG deserve a lot of credit here. Especially for listening to the fandom that made this happen.

If you have any interest in reviving old games, you can start voting now on the GOG Dreamlist page. They even let you add your own games to the voting pool, if it’s not already on there. As of right now, the top-voted title is the iconic Black & White game from Peter Molyneux and Lionhead Studios. And if Breath of Fire IV is anything to go off of, anything is possible if enough people want it. So, get voting!