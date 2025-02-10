Fine, Capcom, I Guess I’ll Give *That* ‘Resident Evil’ Another Chance Since It Seems To Be Coming to Current-Gen Consoles

In 2009, coming off the euphoric highs of Resident Evil 4, I was ready for the next game. My friend and I prepared ourselves for the co-op shenanigans. Then, Resident Evil 5 came out and we played it from beginning to end. As the credits rolled, one thought echoed repeatedly as I ruminated on the experience. “I hate this game.” Sure, I enjoyed playing it with a friend, but after following a king in RE4, RE5 seemed like a pale imitation. So, with Resident Evil 6 being rated by the ESRB for the Xbox Series consoles, I suppose RE5 can’t be neglected.

Resident Evil 5 is ESRB rated for Xbox Series — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T13:44:41.252Z

Between RE5 and RE6 potentially quietly coming to current-gen consoles, I have to assume we aren’t too far off from a “testing the waters” remastered duology set. Considering both titles’ respective places in the larger Resident Evil fandom, I can’t see Capcom dedicating resources to full top-to-bottom remakes. Though I’m happy to give RE5 another shot, I’ll admit to being far more enticed by a remaster/remake of Code: Veronica. Or, hell, why not go completely wild and bring back the Outbreak games?

Videos by VICE

Unfortunately, the great Resident Evil mainline co-op experiment perished with RE6. But, honestly, I would be excited if the upcoming RE9 features co-op. “RE5 may not be particularly scary, but it is still a wonderful co-op action game. Fighting Wesker hand-to-hand is one of the most satisfying activities Capcom has ever produced,” one Redditor states. Okay, okay. I’ll say it: Wesker was one of the best parts of that game.

Screenshot: Capcom

‘resident evil 5’ coming to current-gen consoles ensures complete… global… saturation

Watch this scene and tell me Wesker’s voice actor isn’t having the time of his life. Though I’m admittedly colder on Resident Evil 8 than most, something I did appreciate was the return of camp. RE7, for the most part, lacked a certain familiar goofiness the series is known for. I’ll tell you what: even though Wesker shouldn’t come back for RE9, I really, really hope he does. Give me my cinematic Chris/Wesker fight ala Metal Gear Solid 4. If we’re ending another trilogy in the franchise, that’s the finale we deserve!